What More Than 500 Advisors Revealed About the Advice Industry

What are advisors most concerned about right now? According to Morningstar's latest research, AI adoption, client trust, market uncertainty, and private markets are all top of mind.

During our recent Morningstar Investor Perspectives webinar, Joe Agostinelli and Thomas Aviles unpacked findings from our 2026 survey of more than 500 US advisors before taking questions on the trends shaping the future of advice. Here's a recap of the discussion.