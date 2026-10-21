Europe Open-End and ETF Flows

European open-end funds and ETFs attracted a record EUR 204.3 billion in net inflows during the third quarter of 2026, marking a five-year high. Equity funds reclaimed leadership with EUR 107.8 billion in flows as investors returned to global and U.S. markets, supported by strong corporate earnings and continued demand for technology and AI-related investments.

Stay ahead of market developments with our quarterly analysis of the European fund landscape. Explore the asset classes, providers, and investment themes shaping capital flows, and gain actionable insights into evolving investor preferences and the growing influence of passive investing.