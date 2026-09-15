China Active/Passive Barometer Report: Midyear 2026
The Morningstar China Active/Passive Barometer shows exactly where active management earned its keep, and where it didn't.
The report measures the performance of onshore China-domiciled active funds against their passive peers, digging into recent and long-term historical data to help Chinese investors gain a clearer understanding of how likely active funds are to outperform their passive peers in different fund groups.
Download the report to understand how these latest active and passive fund trends can impact your investing strategy.