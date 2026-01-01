The Morningstar Investment Conference takes place at Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier, along the shores of Lake Michigan and just minutes from downtown. Sessions, networking, and exhibits are held in Festival Hall and the Aon Grand Ballroom, giving attendees space to connect, learn, and explore new investment ideas.





Venue Navy Pier, Chicago, IL



Please note: Morningstar will never contact you to solicit travel bookings for MIC. Book only through the official hotel links on this page and never share personal information with third parties.