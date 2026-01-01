Hyatt Regency Chicago
151 E. Wacker Dr.
+1 312 565 1234
Rate: $309+ per night
Expires on May 24, 2027
The Morningstar Investment Conference takes place at Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier, along the shores of Lake Michigan and just minutes from downtown. Sessions, networking, and exhibits are held in Festival Hall and the Aon Grand Ballroom, giving attendees space to connect, learn, and explore new investment ideas.
Venue
Navy Pier, Chicago, IL
Please note: Morningstar will never contact you to solicit travel bookings for MIC. Book only through the official hotel links on this page and never share personal information with third parties.
151 E. Wacker Dr.
+1 312 565 1234
Rate: $309+ per night
Expires on May 24, 2027
644 North Lake Shore Dr.
+1 312 943 9200
Rate: $304+ per night
Expires on May 24, 2027
Navy Pier offers two on-site parking garages: West Garage and East Garage. East Garage provides the closest access to Festival Hall and the Aon Grand Ballroom, where MIC activities take place. For directions, view the parking route map.
Chicago is accessible by Amtrak and Metra commuter rail, with several major train stations located downtown, including Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center. From these stations, Navy Pier is reachable by taxi, rideshare, or public transit.
Chicago is served by two major airports, both offering convenient access to downtown.
Both airports offer the following transportation options:
Attendees staying at the conference hotels can take the complimentary shuttle to and from Navy Pier. Shuttle schedules and pickup locations will be shared closer to the conference.