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Morningstar Investment Conference 2026: Focus on what matters

One location with everything you need to develop your practice. At the Morningstar Investment Conference, advisors and other financial professionals get the latest strategies, research, and industry insights so you can focus on what matters.

Join us for MICUS 2027 on June 16-17, 2027.

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Captivating keynote speakers

View the 2026 speaker lineup

Network

Join advisors and other industry experts for interactive discussions and shared-interest meetups. Connect in the Braindate lounge, at the coffee bar, or in our sponsor meeting space, where you can focus on meaningful conversations.

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Thank you to our 2026 sponsors

We thank our sponsors for helping make the experiences, conversations, and insights at MIC possible.

Become a sponsor or exhibitorView all sponsors & exhibitors