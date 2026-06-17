Jon Gray
President & Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone
One location with everything you need to develop your practice. At the Morningstar Investment Conference, advisors and other financial professionals get the latest strategies, research, and industry insights so you can focus on what matters.
Join us for MICUS 2027 on June 16-17, 2027.
Join advisors and other industry experts for interactive discussions and shared-interest meetups. Connect in the Braindate lounge, at the coffee bar, or in our sponsor meeting space, where you can focus on meaningful conversations.
We thank our sponsors for helping make the experiences, conversations, and insights at MIC possible.