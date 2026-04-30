Morningstar Capabilities and Products
Company
Explore
Capabilities
Data, Analytics & Research
Credit Ratings
Indexes
Investment Management & Services
View All Capabilities
Products
Product Groupings
Direct Platform
Sustainalytics
PitchBook
Regulatory Solutions
Corporate Credit Analytics
Morningstar AI Solutions
Products
Morningstar Direct
Direct Advisory Suite
Morningstar Retirement Manager
DBRS Credit Ratings
Morningstar Investor
ByAllAccounts
View All Products
Who We Serve
Advisors and Wealth Managers
Asset Managers
Institutional Investors
Individual Investors
Fintechs
Insights
By Type
Research Library
Blog
Client Success Stories
Webinars
Videos
By Theme
Artificial Intelligence
Public/Private Convergence
Risk
Regulation
View All Insights
Events
Conferences
Morningstar Global Insights
Morningstar Awards
View All Events
United States
Select Region
Australia
/ English
United Kingdom
/ English
United States
/ English
Talk To Us
United States
Talk To Us
Morningstar Investment Conference
Overview
Agenda
The Experience
Travel
Sponsorship
Sponsorship
Become a Sponsor or Exhibitor
View All Sponsors and Exhibitors
FAQ
Sign up for updates
Morningstar Investment Conference
Sign up for updates
Overview
Agenda
The Experience
Travel
Sponsorship
FAQ
Questions about MIC? We've got answers!
General conference info
What is the Morningstar Investment Conference?
When is the conference?
Can I attend virtually?
Where is the conference?
What are the main topics covered at MIC?
When will the agenda be released?
How can I register for MIC?
What is the cancellation policy?
Hotel and travel
When should I arrive and depart?
What are the airport transportation options?
Where should I stay?
How will I get to Navy Pier?
I received a call or email about booking a hotel. Is it legitimate?
Attendee information
What should I wear?
What are the meal options for those with dietary restrictions?
What if I can’t find my registration confirmation?
Accessibility
What accessibility options are available?
CE credits
How can I earn CE credits for a session?
How much credit can I earn at MIC?
When will I receive my credits?
Still have questions?
Still have questions?