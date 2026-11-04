What to Know About Faith-Based Investing

Kirwin: What about some of the differences that you notice between Islamic and Christian funds in terms of their portfolio construction?

Born: Yeah, it's something to think about since we've actually seen these biases result in meaningful performance divergences. So, Sharia funds are just structurally underweight financials. Part of Sharia is to prohibit revenue from interest, which basically cuts out most of the conventional banking, but also as a result, are significantly overweight technology. Not that this is I guess a deliberate bet on tech, but when you strip out financials and the highly leveraged and capital intensive businesses, which also violate the Sharia, so, the likes of airlines, utilities. And when we consider where market cap is geared towards in a market like global large-cap equities, it's disproportionately gearing towards technology.

Kirwin: Which I imagine would have been quite the tailwind for Sharia funds over the last few years.

Born: Definitely. It's been enormously profitable over the last decade and actually you've seen Sharia funds on average outperform their non-religious peers in a category like global equities.

Kirwin: Were there any similar sector biases that you saw when you looked at Christian strategies?

Born: Yeah, so healthcare is probably the most consensus. As I mentioned, abortion-related products, but also contraceptives and embryonic stem cell research. But by excluding these sorts of themes, you're just knocking out a real chunk of the investable healthcare universe. Though I would say this is not uniform. So, some funds do retain healthcare exposure either through more nuanced revenue-based threshold screening rather than just blanket exclusion.

Kirwin: So, a practical takeaway here is don't just go by the label, read the prospectus.

Born: Oh, definitely.

Kirwin: So, why is it that you think the Christian fund market is so segmented in the first place? I guess we haven't really seen the same kind of consolidation around a shared standard the way that we've seen for Sharia funds.

Born: Yeah, partly it's a standardization story and Islamic finance got there first by a long way. So, the Bahrain-based AAOIFI set Sharia standards back in 1990 and then Malaysia followed up with its own regulatory blueprint. As a result, you had these standardized rules-based Sharia indices by major index providers since the '90s and this gave the asset managers a template which they could then benchmark against rather than a more bespoke screening build out from scratch. And that's a massive reduction in the barrier to entry. Meanwhile, for the Christian and Catholic faith, you didn't really see that index framework get built out until the 2010s.

Kirwin: Okay, so Islamic investing frameworks had about a two-decade head start on Christian or Catholic frameworks.

Born: Indeed. Although, on the Catholic side, we have actually seen a major development recently. So historically, the task of issuing guidance for investing and really anything to do with investing matters was really left up to the individual dioceses. So, it was just predictably inconsistent results. And then in 2022, the Vatican published Mensuram Bonam, which is something like a formalized Catholic investing doctrine, which could be standardized throughout the industry. So, this centers on on themes like human dignity, ecology, and the common good, as well as favoring prudential judgment over more rigid numerical thresholds. And yes, it's a very different philosophy from Sharia's clean mechanical rule sets, and this shows up in the products there.

Kirwin: That's interesting. Have you actually seen a measurable impact from the launch of this framework in terms of, maybe the pace of fund launches for Catholic investors?

Born: Well, not really yet. And in fact, the number of Catholic launches has actually been lower in the years following Mensuram Bonam than after it. Not that I would say that is causally related. So, what the Vatican has done here is thinking longer term, and I think structurally, quite positive for the industry. So, aiming to create a lot greater consistency. And I think showing a willingness to wade in on investment matters and bring Catholic investors together. So, as we talked about earlier, there's really considerable variation in what is a Catholic investment, and there's very different interpretations. So, having one consolidated framework that institutional investors can reference to, that will really be very helpful, I think.