Why Two Faith-Based Funds Can Look Nothing Alike

Faith-based investing is evolving from a specialized segment of the market into a growing area of interest for financial advisors and investors seeking to align portfolios with religious convictions.

During our recent webinar, Morningstar researchers examined how faith-based investment strategies are defined, how screening approaches vary across religious traditions, and where growth opportunities and challenges remain in the market. We also demonstrated how advisors can use Morningstar Direct to identify and evaluate faith-based funds. The audience Q&A highlighted many of the practical questions advisors face when evaluating faith-based investing strategies for client portfolios.