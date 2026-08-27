US Auto Market Trends 2026: Volume and Affordability

We forecast that 2026 US light-vehicle sales will be between 15.8 million and 16.0 million units—though there's more uncertainty for 2026 than a typical year, due to the ambiguity of the economy.

In our Motors and Markets Report, we discuss that interest rates and inflation are still a problem, though rates are more stifling for used vehicles than new. We still see the chance for further rate cuts in 2026, especially after a new Federal Reserve chair assumes the role.

The impact of tariffs on 2025 sales was not severe because firms didn’t pass the costs to consumers, which led to gross margin compression (such as nearly 200 basis points for General Motors’ GM automotive segment), but pricing dynamics can always change, and we think more pass-throughs are coming this year.

Inventory recovery from the September 2021 low continues, but we still don't expect a return to the high 3 million or even over 4 million units that the industry saw before the pandemic.

High interest rates are keeping some consumers out of the market, so we still believe that sales can actually rise or not fall severely in a recession.

We don't normally say that, but US auto sales have already been at severe recessionary levels at times across 2020 and 2021, and recent levels indicate a mild recession when looking at per capita data. Normally, just before a recession, incentives as a percentage of average transaction price are high, as are sales, but that is not the case in early 2026.