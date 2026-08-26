The US auto dealer industry sells vehicles, but the real story is what happens after the sale. Service work, financing, and insurance products generate far more gross profit than the vehicle transaction itself, and that mix is what protects dealers' competitive advantages. Morningstar assigns all seven vehicle retailers it covers a narrow economic moat, supported by cost advantages tied to scale and intangible assets.

Meanwhile, new-vehicle sales face a slower recovery from the 2021 chip shortage than expected, held back by affordability pressure from elevated interest rates, while electric vehicle adoption has hit a rough patch following the expiration of federal tax credits.

Understanding where auto dealers derive their competitive advantage requires more than headline sales figures. Download the US Auto Dealers 2026 report to explore the automotive sector’s economic moats and growth outlook.