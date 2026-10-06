What’s Actually Driving Bond Yields Higher: Q3 US Economic Outlook

Bond yields have climbed significantly, and clients have noticed. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at about 5.18% in early October 2026, more than double its roughly 2% average during 2017-19.

Rates that high change what a retirement plan costs, what a mortgage costs, and what a portfolio is worth, so the question of why they rose is not academic. The most common answer points to the federal debt, and much of the coverage of the global bond selloff has followed that logic.

Our read is different. What moved yields this year was a change in how investors see the strength of the US economy and the labor market, not a change in how they see the debt. The artificial intelligence boom is a large part of that strength. AI spending is adding demand to an economy already running at roughly full capacity, and that pushes rates up.

However, the boost is unlikely to last. For companies to earn a return on what they are spending on AI, they will eventually have to cut jobs, and that has not happened yet. If jobs are cut, demand falls. If job cuts don’t happen, AI spending itself must contract for lack of return. Either path calls for the Fed to cut rates deeply, which is why we still see the 10-year Treasury at 3.50% by 2029, down from 5.2% today.

Below are core findings from our latest US Economic Outlook report most likely to come up in client conversations. Looking for quarterly details, charts, and year-by-year forecasts? Download the full Q3 US Economic Outlook for the complete picture.