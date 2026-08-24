The Advisor’s Cheat Sheet to Recession Indicators

Economists often use imperfect historical information to form opinions about the economy’s direction. We often don’t know we’re in a recession until it’s well underway because the National Bureau of Economic Research adjusts the start date of a recession after the fact.

However, that doesn’t mean recessions have to catch advisors and clients by surprise. By monitoring potential signs of a recession, advisors can understand the direction of the economy and chart an appropriate course for their clients.

Here’s what Morningstar evaluates and where recession indicators stand. To get 40 pages’ worth of charts and graphs showing how the economy is trending, download the full Markets Observer report.