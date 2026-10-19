From AI Spending to Recession Risk: The Questions Advisors Are Asking About the US Stock Market Outlook

The investment landscape remains heavily influenced by artificial intelligence spending, elevated interest rates, and a US stock market that is increasingly driven by a small group of mega-cap technology companies. For financial advisors, balancing opportunities created by the AI buildout against concerns around market concentration, valuations, and economic uncertainty has become one of the biggest portfolio construction challenges heading into 2027.

During our recent Q4 2026 US stock market outlook webinar, Dave Sekera, Chief US Market Strategist, and Preston Caldwell, Chief US Economist, shared Morningstar's latest views on equity valuations, interest rates, inflation, economic growth, and the evolving role of AI in the economy. They also discussed key risks facing investors, including slowing AI spending, rising Treasury yields, and persistent market concentration.

The Q&A highlighted many of the questions advisors are asking as they position client portfolios for the end of 2026 and beyond.