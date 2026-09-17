Tax Optimization Is a Priority: What Data Do You Need?

For decades, wealth managers pursued alpha through manager selection. Alpha represents the excess return an investment generates relative to a benchmark, reflecting the skill of the investor or fund manager after adjusting for risk. Wealth managers spent hours of due diligence to find security picks that might outperform by a few dozen basis points. But there was no guarantee those gains would persist. Tax optimization offers something different: a source of post-tax return a platform can deliver reliably, year after year, regardless of market direction.

Client expectations have shifted accordingly. People increasingly expect financial advisors to answer questions like: Are you able to help me save on taxes? Does your analysis consider my full household? Capabilities that were once differentiators — like coordinating tax management across a client's full household — are quickly becoming baseline expectations, and platforms that lag risk losing assets to providers built to deliver stronger tax optimized outcomes.

The numbers show why this matters. High earners pay up to 37% in taxes on ordinary income, but only about 23.8% on long-term capital gains. That gap means there's real money to be saved by holding the right investments in the right types of accounts and selling losing positions strategically to offset gains. Research from Vanguard and Parametric puts the payoff at around 1% or more in extra after-tax return each year.

J.P. Morgan has also found that portfolios checked daily for these opportunities capture more of that benefit than ones reviewed just once a month. That's concrete value advisors can show clients, whether markets are up or down.

Investors are already voting with their dollars. Separately managed accounts give advisors the control needed to do this kind of detailed tax work They are growing faster than mutual funds and collective investment trusts. FUSE Research Network expects SMA assets to pass $5.1 trillion in 2026.