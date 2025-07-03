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The Data Aggregation Network for Wealthtech Companies

One secure gateway unifies access to financial data so you can focus on the innovation ahead. Outsource your custodial connections for faster time to market and onboarding of new advisors.

Connect once, unlock everything

Radically simplify data exchange. A single connection to our network opens access to 15,000 data sources, 150-plus custodial feeds, and 70-plus wealthtech platforms.

With one connection to ByAllAccounts, a data consumer unlocks all the data sources, and a data provider unlocks all their data to the consumer side.

Say goodbye to expensive, one-off integrations—join our custodial feed network

Tear down the data silos that slow down business and frustrate users. The ByAllAccounts network gets you fast, reliable access to 150-plus data feeds, from top custodians to specialty tech firms, to support multi-custodied advisors.

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Reliable data for any wealth application

Growing wealthtech platforms need data that grows with them. Tap into high-quality wealth data for nearly any use case you can imagine.

Solution Brief

Performance Reporting

Power your platform with reconciliation-ready data. ByAllAccounts maps positions to the right security IDs and transaction activity for accurate reporting.

Solution Brief

Trade Compliance Management

Automated data aggregation makes it easier to audit and track employees’ personal investments.

Solution Brief

Financial Planning

With access to held-away and managed accounts, advisors can finally see the full picture. Aggregated data reveals an investor’s financial goals, needs, and values.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enhance platform capabilities with a simpler way to onboard client account data.

Benefits of the ByAllAccounts Data Network

With fast, seamless, and reliable access to financial data through a single secure connection, the ByAllAccounts Data Network streamlines the flow of financial account data across wealthtech platforms, wealth management firms, custodians, and financial data providers.

Product Sheet

Enriched wealth data

Wealth data is noisy and unstructured. ByAllAccounts normalizes data to cover requirements across systems, saving you time and money on operational overhead.

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Reliable data connections

Earn the trust of customers with accurate, timely data. About 80% of ByAllAccounts network usage comes from direct connections, including open banking.

Development tools and professional services

Get up and running with easy-to-follow documentation and sample code snippets. Our team of experts will guide you through implementation.

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Smooth integration for fast implementation

Spend less time on manual data intervention with custom data outputs, tailored to system requirements.

Product Sheet

Open and closed tax lot data

The ByAllAccounts Tax Lot aggregation feature is a capability that offers accurate, detailed open and closed tax lots alongside complete client account data—essential for tax optimization and trading activities.

Responsive customer support

Our experienced team is ready to help with technical issues and data access questions. Get real-time updates on data health from comprehensive dashboards.

Data integration

Wealthtech platforms can contribute data back to the ByAllAccounts network to extend their reach into other applications. As the network expands, everyone benefits from improved efficiency.

What wealthtechs say about ByAllAccounts

For over two decades, the leading portfolio management platforms have trusted our T+1 data for mission-critical use cases.

Trusted by leading wealthtech platforms

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Get aggregated financial data specialized for wealth firms