Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enhance platform capabilities with a simpler way to onboard client account data.
One secure gateway unifies access to financial data so you can focus on the innovation ahead. Outsource your custodial connections for faster time to market and onboarding of new advisors.
Radically simplify data exchange. A single connection to our network opens access to 15,000 data sources, 150-plus custodial feeds, and 70-plus wealthtech platforms.
With one connection to ByAllAccounts, a data consumer unlocks all the data sources, and a data provider unlocks all their data to the consumer side.
Tear down the data silos that slow down business and frustrate users. The ByAllAccounts network gets you fast, reliable access to 150-plus data feeds, from top custodians to specialty tech firms, to support multi-custodied advisors.
Growing wealthtech platforms need data that grows with them. Tap into high-quality wealth data for nearly any use case you can imagine.
Power your platform with reconciliation-ready data. ByAllAccounts maps positions to the right security IDs and transaction activity for accurate reporting.
Automated data aggregation makes it easier to audit and track employees’ personal investments.
With access to held-away and managed accounts, advisors can finally see the full picture. Aggregated data reveals an investor’s financial goals, needs, and values.
Enhance platform capabilities with a simpler way to onboard client account data.
With fast, seamless, and reliable access to financial data through a single secure connection, the ByAllAccounts Data Network streamlines the flow of financial account data across wealthtech platforms, wealth management firms, custodians, and financial data providers.
Wealth data is noisy and unstructured. ByAllAccounts normalizes data to cover requirements across systems, saving you time and money on operational overhead.
Earn the trust of customers with accurate, timely data. About 80% of ByAllAccounts network usage comes from direct connections, including open banking.
Get up and running with easy-to-follow documentation and sample code snippets. Our team of experts will guide you through implementation.
Spend less time on manual data intervention with custom data outputs, tailored to system requirements.
The ByAllAccounts Tax Lot aggregation feature is a capability that offers accurate, detailed open and closed tax lots alongside complete client account data—essential for tax optimization and trading activities.
Our experienced team is ready to help with technical issues and data access questions. Get real-time updates on data health from comprehensive dashboards.