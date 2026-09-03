Debunking Five Myths About Managed Accounts

Reality: While managed accounts may have higher fees than options like target-date funds, they provide personalized retirement strategies that go beyond what a simple fund may offer.

For example, managed accounts can deliver advice tailored to a participant’s goals and financial background: how much to save each paycheck, what age to retire, when to take Social Security withdrawals, how to create a spend-down plan once retired, and so much more. Not to mention, managed accounts provides ongoing management of a participant’s retirement account to help them navigate life changes and market fluctuations.

Even though managed accounts and target-date funds are often compared, especially in pricing, we don’t see them as comparable products. A target-date fund is an investment vehicle while managed accounts is a service that provides a holistic retirement strategy. Given this, we believe managed accounts is more like hiring a financial planner—which can often cost upwards of 100 basis points. So, managed accounts may be more expensive than a target-date fund, but it provides more tailored advice at lower cost than the alternative of meeting with a financial planner.