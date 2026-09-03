A Guide to Target Date Strategies With Annuities

As a form of guaranteed income, annuities are designed to combat longevity and market risks and uncertainties. They can also tackle many behavioral obstacles in retirement-spending decisions by making withdrawal payments automatically and providing a steady paycheck. Still, not many retirees purchase annuities for various reasons, like their complexity and lack of flexibility.

Enter target dates—one of the greatest retirement savings innovations. They offer professionally managed portfolios of stocks, bonds, and other investments that start off emphasizing growth and then gradually become more conservative as their target retirement dates approach. Target dates' extensive use also makes them a natural starting point and are easy buttons for investors who don’t want to manage their own money.

Considering that annuities come in many different forms, our researchers separate them into two groups based on what they offer: income annuities and savings annuities.