Target-Date Strategies: 3 Key Trends for Better Performance in 2026

The target-date market maintained its growth trajectory through 2025, increasing 20.3% in assets over the previous year. The industry expanded steadily over the decade, increasing 11.9% on an annualized basis.

Plus, target-date collective investment trusts became the dominant investment vehicle in 2024 and continued growing their share in 2025. They represented 54% of industry assets at the end of 2025, an increase of 1.9 percentage points over 2024.

Here are three key trends to consider this year.