Why Advisors Struggle to Personalize at Scale

Today’s financial advisors face a defining challenge: Clients expect advice that feels personal, yet they also expect it to be delivered with the consistency and transparency of a global platform. While this isn’t necessarily a new debate, it could best be considered through a lens of trust.

For years, personalization has been discussed as a balance between human insight and scalable process. But our 2025 Voice the of the Advisor (VOTA) survey and Voice of program suggests a deeper shift—personalization is now the primary currency of trust.

In fact, Voice of program participants reported that the top three non-financial ways advisors add value are security about their financial future (36%), peace of mind and relief from the stress of money management (28%), and confidence in making informed financial decisions (26%). This implies that clients no longer equate value with financial performance alone but measure it by how well advisors understand their motivations, values, and progress toward goals.