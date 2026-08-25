2025 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Market Insights & Trends

REITs, as tax-advantaged vehicles, have significantly evolved over the past 15 years, redefining the real estate landscape in the US. Their portfolio composition has expanded to include innovative categories such as tower and data center REITs, which now make up 32% of the market (up from just 6% in 2010).

Conversely, traditional office and retail REITs have contracted sharply, highlighting shifting dynamics due to market preferences and technological adoption. For instance, office REITs dropped to 5% from 23%, while industrial REITs, in contrast, surged from 5% to 11% of the sector’s market value, driven by the boom in e-commerce.

Impact of interest rates on US REITs stocks

REIT performance has exhibited negative correlation with interest rate changes since 2000. Rising rates have dampened investor demand for REITs due to reduced dividend attractiveness and limited growth opportunities.

Public REITs tend to overreact to market downturns—such as the 2008 financial crisis or the 2020 pandemic—compared with their private real estate counterparts. Despite these challenges, the recovery alignment with private markets presents strategic opportunities for investors.

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