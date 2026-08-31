How to Find and Compare Real Asset Investment Strategies

Diversified real asset strategies are multi-asset funds that target equities, bonds, and alternatives in industries that are traditionally resilient in the face of rising inflation. We measure inflation by the Consumer Price Index.

Investors turn to real assets as an inflation hedge and diversification opportunity, although market correlations can change over time.

A substantial portion of these funds’ assets should be invested in a combination of inflation-linked bonds, commodities, and equities and fixed-income within these industries:

Real estate. This sector includes mortgage companies, property management companies, and REITs.

Energy. Companies that produce or refine oil and gas, oil field services and equipment companies, and pipeline operators. This sector also includes companies engaged in the mining of coal.

Basic materials. Companies that manufacture chemicals, building materials, and paper products. This sector also includes companies engaged in commodities exploration and processing.

Utilities, including electric, gas, and water.

Infrastructure.

Agriculture.

While real asset strategies capture the desired industry exposures mostly via stocks and bonds, they aren’t expected to hold more than 85% of their net assets in either of those classes. Doing so makes the approach more susceptible to trends affecting the mechanics of those vehicles. The industry exposures are identified by equity economic sector and fixed-income secondary sector data.

Of those sectors, the typical portfolio mixture focuses on basic materials, real estate, utilities, energy, and industrials exposures. Real asset strategies hold a broad combination of these sectors, but the expectation is that no sector exposure goes beyond 50% of a portfolio’s net assets. Any higher, and the portfolio becomes more of a play on a particular industry.

Beyond equities and fixed-income, real asset strategies may use more common inflationary vehicles such as inflation-linked bonds, usually in the form of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, and commodities, normally via derivatives. Again, we wouldn’t expect either of these vehicles to take up more than half of the portfolio’s assets, or it would become more of a TIPS or commodity fund.

Management teams will then balance sector exposures per market expectations and conditions, using the most appropriate vehicles in the process.