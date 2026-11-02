Opportunities in Defense: The Supercycle May Be Just Getting Started

Orders back up the growth story. US defense book-to-bill ratios have all surpassed 1x after some dips in 2020–21, and European contractors' order intake stays well above 1x as revenue increases at double or high-single digits. The supercycle has further room to run, though delivery depends on national budgets and execution.

Contractors also benefit from long program cycles and high barriers to entry. Every company in Morningstar's defense coverage has an economic moat, and 88% (14 of 16) are rated wide moat, versus a 19% average across all sectors in coverage.

The flip side is concentration. Revenue remains concentrated in a small group of primes and programs, and the top five European OEMs hold over 50% of market share among the region's top 15, up from over 40% in 2013. One decision can move a stock: Rheinmetall's RHM shares fell 18.7% on June 24, 2026, after Germany cancelled the F126 frigate program.

Budgets are uneven, too. Only Poland and Latvia exceeded the 3.5% benchmark NATO set for core defense spending by 2035, and high-deficit countries will struggle to meet targets without external support.