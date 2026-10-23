How Nontraded REITs Work and Where They Fit in Portfolios

Liquidity in a nontraded REIT is a scheduled process, not a real-time transaction. Investors submit repurchase requests during an open window, typically monthly or quarterly, rather than being able to sell at any moment the way they would with a listed security. Investors can usually request to sell shares back to the REIT on a monthly or quarterly schedule, generally at or near NAV. But these programs have limits, and during periods of heavy demand, investors may receive only part of what they requested or may have to wait longer for liquidity.

Most programs also include limits on the total amount of shares that can be redeemed during a given period. When redemption requests exceed those limits, the REIT may reduce payments through a process known as proration.

Vehicles handle excess demand differently. Some operate on a first-come, first served basis. Others shift to a per-stockholder allocation once certain limits are reached, giving each investor an equal proportional right to redeem based on their holdings rather than favoring whoever submitted first or in the largest size.