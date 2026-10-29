Turn Scattered Data to Client-Ready Analysis

Fragmented research, disconnected data sources, and increasingly complex reporting requirements continue to create challenges for investment teams at asset and wealth management firms. Whether evaluating funds, conducting manager due diligence, monitoring portfolios, or communicating performance, teams need trusted data, powerful analytics, and efficient reporting workflows.

Morningstar Direct brings these capabilities together in a single platform. Across 252 verified Capterra reviews, investment professionals consistently highlight the platform's ability to streamline investment research, enhance analysis, and simplify reporting.

Morningstar Direct was built to address those challenges by combining global fund data, peer-group comparison, risk and performance analytics, screening, and reusable reporting tools within a single platform.

Among verified users, Morningstar Direct earned an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5, with 75% of clients saying they would recommend the platform. Their feedback points to a common theme: access to trusted data, powerful analytics, and reporting tools that support more efficient investment decision-making.