Anthropic’s IPO has been one of the most anticipated events in the equity markets this year, and for good reason. The company is expected to debut at a total market value of up to $1.4 trillion, which would make it larger than Berkshire Hathaway on day one, even at the low end of that range. A listing this size comes with a flood of media coverage and very little price history, and clients are bound to ask what it means for them.

That’s why we brought together experts from across Morningstar and PitchBook for our recent webinar, “Inside the Anthropic IPO: Valuation Risks and Fund Impact.” The live Q&A covered what advisors want to know most: what the IPO price does and doesn’t tell you, how index rules shape fund exposure, and which risks we’re watching. Here are the questions that came up and how we answered them.