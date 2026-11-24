Last week, I got an answer in five minutes that would have normally cost days or even weeks to find.

I needed a ballpark for an internal projection on what share of assets each recordkeeper loses to rollovers each year. Recordkeepers are happy to tell you what they capture, but not what they lose. Shocking, right? After an hour or more of digging through the usual sources and sifting through multiple Google searches, I came up empty.

So, I asked Claude for help. It couldn’t find the number in any published sources, but it suggested a workaround I hadn’t considered. The suggestion was to use payout data from Form 5500 Schedules H and C as a proxy for money leaving each recordkeeper, then apply other sources to estimate how much of it was rollovers rather than other types of distributions.

Slogging through Form 5500 data isn’t something this political science major and J-school graduate is capable of doing. I could have asked one of our researchers to do the analysis, but that would have taken a week or more to get an answer, depending on their workload. Instead, I pointed Claude to the public filings, and in about five minutes, it returned estimated 2024 rollover losses for the top 62 recordkeepers and third-party administrators, or TPAs. It also packaged the estimates in a nicely designed Excel spreadsheet. The total was within the ballpark of published annual rollover amounts.

If I had needed to send these results outside Morningstar, I would have pulled in a researcher to verify everything. But for an internal projection, the AI results were good enough.

What I gained from using AI was speed and self-sufficiency for work where the stakes were low. Survey data from Morningstar and Cerulli Associates, collected for the October 2026 Building the Bridge to Wealth report, shows most plan advisors are doing the same: using AI for low-stakes work while holding back on the material work.