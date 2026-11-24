5 min read
Retirement Plan Advisors and AI: Why Human Judgment Still Matters
Last week, I got an answer in five minutes that would have normally cost days or even weeks to find.
I needed a ballpark for an internal projection on what share of assets each recordkeeper loses to rollovers each year. Recordkeepers are happy to tell you what they capture, but not what they lose. Shocking, right? After an hour or more of digging through the usual sources and sifting through multiple Google searches, I came up empty.
So, I asked Claude for help. It couldn’t find the number in any published sources, but it suggested a workaround I hadn’t considered. The suggestion was to use payout data from Form 5500 Schedules H and C as a proxy for money leaving each recordkeeper, then apply other sources to estimate how much of it was rollovers rather than other types of distributions.
Slogging through Form 5500 data isn’t something this political science major and J-school graduate is capable of doing. I could have asked one of our researchers to do the analysis, but that would have taken a week or more to get an answer, depending on their workload. Instead, I pointed Claude to the public filings, and in about five minutes, it returned estimated 2024 rollover losses for the top 62 recordkeepers and third-party administrators, or TPAs. It also packaged the estimates in a nicely designed Excel spreadsheet. The total was within the ballpark of published annual rollover amounts.
If I had needed to send these results outside Morningstar, I would have pulled in a researcher to verify everything. But for an internal projection, the AI results were good enough.
What I gained from using AI was speed and self-sufficiency for work where the stakes were low. Survey data from Morningstar and Cerulli Associates, collected for the October 2026 Building the Bridge to Wealth report, shows most plan advisors are doing the same: using AI for low-stakes work while holding back on the material work.
AI Adoption Among Retirement Plan Advisors
Based on a survey of 338 advisors and interviews with senior executives at various advisory firms, the report examined how far advisors and their firms have come in building the much-talked-about bridge to wealth, a systematic process for mining retirement plans for wealth candidates.
Not all of the survey results made it into the final version of the report, including responses around how advisors are using AI. But their responses are revealing. Although most advisors are adopting AI, they are relegating it to more basic tasks rather than using it to hone their advice or improve participant outcomes.
First, let us look at how advisors are using AI. About 72% use AI for meeting notes and summaries to some degree, with 46% using the tool regularly or as a core part of their workflow, and the remaining 26% experimenting with it.
Sixty-nine percent of advisors use AI to some degree for drafting client emails, with 37% using the tool regularly or as a core component, and the remaining 32% experimenting with it. Many also turn to AI for CRM data entry and workflow automation.
What they are not using the tool for is the actual work that plan sponsors are hiring them to do.
Most advisors are shying away from using AI to complete certain tasks, including:
- Fiduciary documentation and investment policy statement, or IPS, drafting (64%)
- Plan benchmarking and fee analysis (60%)
- Regulatory and compliance research (56%)
- Participant Q&A and educational content (55%)
Only about one in eight advisors use AI regularly or as a core part of their workflow for benchmarking and fee analysis (12.2%) or for fiduciary documentation and IPS work (13.2%). Investment research and analysis falls between the two extremes—37.9% of advisors don’t use AI for this task, while 32% are experimenting with it.
It is worth noting that not all advisor types are using AI the same way.
Hybrid wealth-retirement advisors, or wealth advisors who have a healthy retirement business, use AI regularly for plan-specific work, such as benchmarking, participant education, and prospecting, at roughly twice the rate of wealth advisors for whom retirement plans are more of a side hustle.
Specialists, or advisors with 60% or more revenue from plans, are possibly the most surprising group, though the survey sample is much smaller at just 29 respondents. They report the highest use of general large language models, or LLMs, (57.5%) and the highest share using no AI at all (24%).
On plan-specific tasks, specialists appear to trail all other advisor types: 6.9% use AI regularly for benchmarking and 9.9% for fiduciary documentation and IPS work. Meanwhile, advisors in the wirehouse channel use AI regularly or as a core part for benchmarking (25% versus 12.2% overall) and for fiduciary documentation and IPS work (25% versus 13.2% overall). Across each of the 10 tasks we asked about, between 23% and 32% of advisors describe themselves as experimenting.
What's Next for AI in Retirement Planning
I do not think advisors are being timid in their approach to AI usage. I think they are just being rational. For the most part, they are applying AI where the risks of errors are inconsequential, such as taking notes or writing a client email. They don’t seem to be willing to use it where an error would be costly, such as a fee benchmarking report and fiduciary documents. “The AI model said so” isn’t a defense with a regulator, an arbitrator, a client, or a plaintiff’s attorney.
And AI will make mistakes. The same AI tool that helped me on the rollover projection botched a simple due-diligence document that would have skewed my analysis had I not been paying attention. It was confidently wrong, and nothing in its tone hinted at any doubt.
So the question for the next phase of AI adoption isn’t whether AI is capable enough to move into benchmarking, fee analysis, investment selection, and fiduciary documentation. It probably is.
The question is whether advisors and their compliance teams can build a process that makes the output auditable: who checked it, against what, and why the recommendation holds up. The firms that figure this out will pull ahead, not because they handed their judgment to a model, but because they can apply more of it to the work that no model can do: reading a plan sponsor’s hesitation, knowing which participants are about to roll out, and being accountable for the advice.
AI will make advisors faster. A rigorous way to confirm the work, and get clients comfortable with the results, will decide who gets to use that speed where it matters most.
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