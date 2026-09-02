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Financial Literacy in Retirement Planning: How to Provide Scalable Support Through Embedded Guidance
Plan sponsors and advisors have long recognized the role financial literacy plays in improving retirement outcomes. Yet even as education and wellness programs have expanded, many participants continue to struggle with fundamental decisions like how much to save, how to invest, when to adjust, and how retirement income will work.
The challenge isn’t a lack of information. It’s that traditional financial education often places too much burden on participants—expecting them to consume generic content, translate it into personal relevance, and act confidently on their own. For many, that gap between education and action leads to disengagement and inertia.
A more effective model reframes financial literacy as ongoing, personalized decision support embedded directly into the retirement experience. Here’s what this transition may look like for plan sponsors and advisors.
Why Does Traditional Financial Education Often Miss the Mark?
Most financial education programs rely on seminars, static content, or self-directed learning which —while valuable—often struggle to drive impact at scale.
Top challenges include:
- Education is frequently disconnected from real-time participant decisions
- Content tends to be generic rather than context specific
- Engagement is random or one-off instead of continuous
- Participants with the greatest need may be the least likely to engage
For plan sponsors and advisors focused on outcomes and fiduciary alignment, the question becomes: How can financial literacy be delivered in a way that is practical, scalable, and meaningful for participants? The answer is to reframe financial literacy as decision-based support, transitioning from teaching participants financial information to helping them make better decisions in real time. Our Defined Contribution Outcomes Model can also help predict retirement outcomes for individuals or groups of individuals.
Turning Financial Literacy Into Practical Guidance
Effective financial literacy doesn’t require participants to become financial pros. Instead, it helps them understand their options, trade-offs, and next steps within the context of their own lives.
By embedding guidance directly into retirement services, financial concepts are introduced at the moment of decision— allowing participants to see how savings rates, diversification, risk, and retirement timing affect their outcomes over time.
Plus, this approach helps support participants across all career stages:
- Early‑career participants develop foundational understanding of saving behavior, diversification, and long-term growth
- Mid‑career participants gain clarity around trade‑offs, progress toward readiness, and changing risk levels
- Pre‑retirees better understand how accumulation decisions translate into retirement income strategies and longevity considerations
Helping Move From Education to Empowerment With Morningstar Retirement Manager
Financial literacy is most effective when it’s practical, personalized, and persistent. By integrating guidance into the retirement experience, plan sponsors and advisors can help participants move beyond information toward action—helping support stronger outcomes throughout their retirement journey.
This approach offers clear potential advantages such as:
- Scalable guidance that reaches a broader participant population
- Consistent, principles-based recommendations aligned with fiduciary oversight
- Better participant engagement without added plan complexity
Key areas include:
Personalized Context
Recommendations are tailored to each participant’s individual situation, including age, salary, savings behavior, and retirement goals. This personalization makes financial concepts relevant and easier to understand.
Actionable Guidance
Core retirement principles, such as diversification, risk management, and savings rates, are delivered through clear recommendations tied to the participant’s strategy. Participants learn not only what to do, but why those actions matter to them.
Ongoing Reinforcement
Financial literacy is reinforced over time as strategies are monitored and adjusted. Participants can gain greater insight into how markets, life changes, and decisions affect their progress, without needing to constantly manage or reassess on their own.
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Morningstar® Retirement Manager℠ is intended for citizens or legal residents of the United States. Investment advice generated by Morningstar Retirement Manager is based on information provided and limited to the investment options available in the defined contribution plan. Projections and other information regarding the likelihood of various retirement income and/or investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual results, and are not guarantees of future results. Results may vary with each use and over time.
All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any financial strategy will be successful. Morningstar Retirement does not guarantee that the results of their advice, recommendations or objectives of a strategy will be achieved.