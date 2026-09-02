Financial Literacy in Retirement Planning: How to Provide Scalable Support Through Embedded Guidance

Plan sponsors and advisors have long recognized the role financial literacy plays in improving retirement outcomes. Yet even as education and wellness programs have expanded, many participants continue to struggle with fundamental decisions like how much to save, how to invest, when to adjust, and how retirement income will work.

The challenge isn’t a lack of information. It’s that traditional financial education often places too much burden on participants—expecting them to consume generic content, translate it into personal relevance, and act confidently on their own. For many, that gap between education and action leads to disengagement and inertia.

A more effective model reframes financial literacy as ongoing, personalized decision support embedded directly into the retirement experience. Here’s what this transition may look like for plan sponsors and advisors.