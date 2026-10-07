Evergreen Funds Reach New Heights as Private Equity Becomes the Industry’s Fastest-Growing Strategy

The US evergreen fund market continues to grow, surpassing $650 billion in net asset value (NAV) as of mid-2026. While evergreen funds still represent a relatively small portion of overall private capital assets, their growth stands out at a time when fundraising in traditional drawdown funds has declined for five consecutive years.

Growth across the industry, however, is no longer uniform. Direct lending remains the largest strategy by assets, accounting for approximately $239.9 billion in evergreen fund assets. Yet the strategy has experienced a pause in its long-running expansion. Direct lending assets declined by roughly $6 billion from year-end 2025 levels, reflecting the impact of redemption activity and investor caution toward private credit products.

Importantly, the redemption pressures that dominated headlines earlier this year have evolved from a perceived crisis into what many now view as the industry's first significant stress test. While some private credit funds continue to prorate redemption requests, the report suggests that investors increasingly understand how evergreen liquidity mechanisms operate in practice.

Meanwhile, other strategies are taking a larger role in driving industry growth. Alternative credit funds attracted $10.2 billion in net flows during the 12 months ending June 2026, while equity-oriented evergreen vehicles posted some of the strongest asset growth across the market.

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