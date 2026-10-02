Private Investments: Benefits, Risks, and Trade-Offs

Benz: So when you look at the data, what do they say about the value or the merits of adding investments like these? And maybe you can take them category by category. If I have this plain-vanilla portfolio of public equities, public bonds, are there merits to adding the privates?

Reyna: It's a complicated story, I think, is the real gist. So they look very attractive in a lot of ways, mainly due to the smoother performance.

So you're seeing a lower volatility in the performance. And that really can be misleading because it really doesn't mean lower risk. It just means that the valuations and the way these things are valued and the timeframe upon which these are valued is very different than what we're used to in public markets.

So you can have, you know, these private equity products for example. They kind of behave like small-cap leveraged stocks with a lockup, that's kind of how Jack [Shannon] in the paper put it. So you're seeing, you know, retail investors kind of come into these spaces and they're going to see very smooth returns. But that really can kind of mask the risk that's underneath. And institutions, you know, historically who have been in these products for a long time, can kind of handle that illiquidity better.