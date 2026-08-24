European Utilities: Q2 2026

After a prolonged period of outperformance, European utilities faced pressure in Q2 2026, driven by higher interest rates and shifting macro dynamics. Yet beneath the surface, the sector is revealing compelling entry points: particularly among regulated utilities with resilient earnings and long-term growth drivers.

From diverging power prices across Europe to renewed optimism in regulation and US-linked renewables upside, this quarter’s insights highlight where value is emerging and which companies are best positioned to capture it.