What Are Sustainable Funds, and How Have They Performed?

US sustainable funds lagged their conventional peers in returns, on average, in a turbulent 2024.

Sustainable funds faced greenwashing concerns and political controversy last year, driving deeper outflows of money. For the first time last year, the number of sustainable funds available to US investors shrank.

However, outflows and fund closures don’t tell the full story about investor interest in sustainable investing. In Morningstar’s annual US sustainable funds report, our researchers assess trends in sustainable fund flows, assets, and product development.

Here are the highlights.