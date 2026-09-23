China’s AI Boom or Consumer Bust? What Investors Need to Know

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most influential drivers of China’s equity market resurgence. Companies across the AI value chain have delivered strong returns, fueled by enthusiasm for domestic innovation, enterprise adoption, and increased capital expenditure across compute and data infrastructure.

However, portfolio managers differ significantly in how they approach it.

Some investors are focusing on hardware-related segments, such as printed circuit boards, optics, and power systems, where they see clearer earnings visibility and near-term growth driven by rising system complexity. These areas are beneficiaries of the ongoing buildout of AI infrastructure.

Others are more cautious, noting that valuations for many AI hardware firms have become stretched after a strong rally. Instead, they’re shifting focus toward application-layer opportunities where monetization could accelerate over time. One such example is internet platforms with proprietary data.

There’s also a third perspective: skepticism about the entire AI space at its current stage. Some managers argue that it’s still too early to identify clear long-term winners and maintain limited exposure.

This divergence highlights a critical point. While AI is widely accepted as a transformative force, the path to capturing its value remains uncertain. For investors, this creates both opportunity and risk, reinforcing the importance of disciplined positioning.