Canadian ETF Flows Q3 2026: Defensive Strategies Gain Favour

Canadian ETF investors remained firmly in buying mode during the third quarter of 2026, adding CAD 50.4 billion to domestic ETFs and pushing year-to-date inflows to CAD 151.1 billion. While equities continued to attract the majority of new money, investors also increased allocations to bonds, money market funds, and income-oriented strategies. This broader demand suggests that higher yields and more subdued equity markets are encouraging investors to add defensive exposure.

By the end of September, assets invested in Canada-domiciled ETFs had climbed to CAD 932.7 billion, putting the industry within striking distance of the CAD 1 trillion milestone.

For a complete analysis of category trends, provider rankings, top- and bottom-gathering funds, and Morningstar's methodology, download the Canada ETF Flows Q3 report.