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Canadian ETF Flows Q3 2026: Defensive Strategies Gain Favour
Canadian ETF investors remained firmly in buying mode during the third quarter of 2026, adding CAD 50.4 billion to domestic ETFs and pushing year-to-date inflows to CAD 151.1 billion. While equities continued to attract the majority of new money, investors also increased allocations to bonds, money market funds, and income-oriented strategies. This broader demand suggests that higher yields and more subdued equity markets are encouraging investors to add defensive exposure.
By the end of September, assets invested in Canada-domiciled ETFs had climbed to CAD 932.7 billion, putting the industry within striking distance of the CAD 1 trillion milestone.
For a complete analysis of category trends, provider rankings, top- and bottom-gathering funds, and Morningstar's methodology, download the Canada ETF Flows Q3 report.
Canadian ETF Flows Continue Their Record Pace
Canadian ETF net flows rose 17% quarter over quarter to CAD 50.4 billion during the third quarter, bringing total inflows for 2026 to CAD 151.1 billion. Equity ETFs remained the primary destination for investor capital, attracting CAD 34.3 billion, or roughly 68% of all quarterly flows. Fixed-income ETFs added another CAD 12.0 billion, nearly double the CAD 6.8 billion gathered during the previous quarter. Capital-preservation products attracted CAD 1.9 billion, their strongest quarter since early 2025.
The strong demand demonstrates that investors remain committed to ETFs as a core investment vehicle. Notably, inflows remained robust even as market returns provided relatively little support, highlighting the role of investor contributions rather than market appreciation in driving industry growth.
Investors Are Getting More Defensive, Not Less
While equities continued to dominate flows, one of the quarter's most notable developments was the increase in demand for defensive assets.
Fixed-income ETF inflows nearly doubled compared with the second quarter, while money market ETFs ranked among the industry's most popular categories. Canadian money market funds attracted CAD 1.5 billion during the quarter, while Canadian fixed-income categories collectively gathered billions in new assets.
Dividend-focused strategies also remained popular. Canadian Dividend & Income Equity ETFs attracted CAD 2.2 billion during the quarter, reflecting continued investor demand for income generation and downside resilience. Alternative strategies contributed another CAD 2.3 billion in net inflows.
Taken together, these trends suggest investors are not abandoning risk assets. Instead, many appear to be balancing continued equity exposure with increased allocations to bonds, cash-like products, and income-generating strategies.
U.S. Equity ETFs Remain the Market's Clear Favorite
Despite signs of caution elsewhere in portfolios, investor appetite for equities remained strong.
U.S. equity ETFs attracted CAD 11.1 billion during the third quarter and CAD 33.4 billion year to date, making them the most popular Morningstar category by a wide margin. Canadian equity ETFs followed with CAD 7.5 billion in quarterly inflows, while international equity ETFs added CAD 6.0 billion. Emerging-markets equity funds attracted another CAD 1.7 billion.
The breadth of equity inflows suggests investors continue to maintain a constructive outlook across global markets. Demand was not concentrated solely in one region, as Canadian, international, and emerging-markets exposures all attracted meaningful new assets.
Outflows were comparatively modest. Geographic equity funds lost CAD 115 million, largely because of redemptions from Japan- and India-specific strategies, while commodity funds experienced CAD 86 million in outflows.
Demand for Passive ETFs Remains Strong
The third quarter also reinforced the continued appeal of passive investing. Stand-alone passive ETFs captured 57% of all quarterly inflows, up from 55% during the second quarter. Active ETFs accounted for 25% of flows, while asset-allocation ETFs attracted the remaining 18%.
Broad market equity index funds and core Canadian bond ETFs were among the largest beneficiaries of investor demand.
ETF Assets Are Closing In on a Major Milestone
Canadian ETF assets increased 6% during the quarter to reach CAD 932.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026. That represents an increase of CAD 53.3 billion from June 30 and leaves the industry within reach of the CAD 1 trillion threshold.
Importantly, net inflows accounted for approximately 95% of that growth. With equity markets generating only modest gains and bond markets experiencing losses during the quarter, investor contributions were the principal driver of asset growth.
Equity ETFs accounted for CAD 666.7 billion, or 71% of industry assets, while fixed-income ETFs represented CAD 178.9 billion, or 19%. Capital-preservation products, alternatives, and other categories collectively remained a relatively small portion of total assets.
Industry Giants Captured Most Flows, but Smaller Managers Gained Ground
The largest ETF providers continued to attract the majority of investor dollars. iShares led the industry with CAD 13.6 billion in third-quarter inflows, more than double the amount gathered by most competitors. Vanguard attracted CAD 6.6 billion, while BMO brought in CAD 6.0 billion.
Together, iShares, Vanguard, and BMO accounted for 52% of industry inflows during the quarter, below their roughly 60% share of total industry assets. This suggests that smaller ETF providers gained ground relative to the market leaders.
Among the top providers, Desjardins stood out for attracting significant flows relative to its asset base, supported by demand for responsible-investing multifactor strategies.
Asset-Allocation ETFs Remain a Go-To Solution for Investors
Asset-allocation ETFs continued to attract substantial demand, gathering CAD 9.1 billion during the quarter and accounting for approximately 18% of all ETF inflows.
Investors overwhelmingly favored equity-oriented all-in-one portfolios. The iShares Core Equity ETF led the category with CAD 2.9 billion in net inflows during the quarter, followed by the Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio with CAD 1.7 billion. Fidelity's All-in-One Balanced, Equity, and Growth portfolios also ranked among the quarter's most popular products.
Only two funds in the category experienced outflows, and both were less than CAD 1 million, underscoring the broad-based demand for diversified portfolio solutions.
Income and Systematic Strategies Lead Active ETF Demand
Within active ETFs, investors gravitated toward income-generating and systematic strategies.
The Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF led active equity inflows with CAD 463 million during the quarter. Several responsible-investing multifactor ETFs from Desjardins also ranked among the industry's biggest winners, while dividend-focused and quantitative strategies dominated the list of top-gathering funds.
On the fixed-income side, higher-yielding strategies attracted the strongest demand. The BMO AAA CLO ETF Hedged gathered CAD 403 million, while the JPMorgan Income Active ETF attracted CAD 286 million. Investors generally favored credit-oriented and floating-rate exposures over lower-yielding short-term bond products.
What Financial Advisors Should Know
Canadian ETF demand remained exceptionally strong during the third quarter of 2026, with investors adding CAD 50.4 billion to Canada-domiciled ETFs and pushing year-to-date inflows to CAD 151.1 billion. Those inflows helped drive total industry assets to CAD 932.7 billion, bringing the market closer to the CAD 1 trillion milestone.
The quarter's flow patterns highlight several trends advisors should watch. While equities continued to attract most new assets, fixed-income ETF inflows nearly doubled from the previous quarter, capital-preservation products posted their strongest quarter since early 2025, and Canadian money market funds ranked among the industry's leading categories for inflows. At the same time, U.S., Canadian, and international equity ETFs all attracted significant demand, underscoring investors' continued appetite for broad market exposure.
The data also points to the growing importance of passive and turnkey investment solutions. Passive ETFs captured 57% of third-quarter flows, while asset-allocation ETFs attracted approximately 18% of new money, reflecting continued demand for low-cost implementation and diversified portfolio solutions.