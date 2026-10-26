Canada ETF Flows – Q3 2026 in Review

The Canadian ETF market is growing faster than most expected. Morningstar's Q3 2026 Canadian ETF Flows report shows what's driving that growth, where investors are allocating, and which providers and funds are leading the way.

Canadian-domiciled ETF net inflows increased 17% quarter over quarter to CAD 50.4 billion in Q3. Equity led all asset classes with 68% of quarterly flows, largely driven by defensive assets.

This report covers active versus passive trends, provider-level rankings, and fund-level detail across asset-allocation, active equity, and active fixed-income categories. Download the free report now.