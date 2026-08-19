APAC ETF Flows: Record Assets Mask Diverging Investor Behavior in Q2 2026

China remained the primary driver of regional outflows as broad-based equity ETFs experienced another quarter of significant institutional withdrawals. Outside China, however, most major ETF markets continued to gather new assets. Australia, Hong Kong, and India all recorded positive flows, while Japan's ETF market reversed course after a strong start to the year, reflecting profit-taking and reduced risk appetite as local equities reached record highs.

Investor preferences also shifted during the quarter. Fixed-income ETFs returned to favor as investors sought diversification and income-oriented exposures, particularly in Australia and China. Meanwhile, demand for precious-metals ETFs cooled as gold prices retreated from recent highs, contributing to net outflows from real-assets ETFs at the regional level. At the same time, investors continued embracing ETFs for more tactical purposes, fueling strong growth in leveraged and inverse products and highlighting the expanding role of ETFs beyond traditional market exposure.

One thing that did not change is the diversity of ETF adoption across Asia-Pacific. While broad-based equity ETFs continued to dominate many markets, local investor behavior remained highly market-specific, shaped by domestic conditions, product innovation, and varying levels of ETF market maturity. The result is a region that continues to grow overall while following multiple paths of ETF development.