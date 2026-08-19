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APAC ETF Flows: Record Assets Mask Diverging Investor Behavior in Q2 2026
Key Takeaways
- Asia-Pacific ETF assets rose 14% in Q2 2026 to a record USD 2.7 trillion, with most major markets reaching new highs.
- Regional ETFs recorded USD 63 billion of net outflows, driven largely by continued redemptions from China-domiciled equity ETFs.
- Fixed-income ETFs returned to net inflows, while real-assets ETFs moved into outflows as gold prices retreated.
- Demand for specialized ETF exposures remained strong, with leveraged and inverse products attracting USD 11 billion in net inflows across the region.
A Region Defined by Divergence and Shared Themes
Asia-Pacific ETF markets continued to tell two different stories in the second quarter of 2026. On one hand, regional ETF assets surged to a record USD 2.7 trillion, supported by rising equity markets and continued investor adoption across much of the region. On the other, Asia-Pacific ETFs recorded a second consecutive quarter of net outflows, totaling USD 63 billion, as large-scale redemptions from China-domiciled ETFs outweighed positive flows elsewhere.
Want a deeper look at regional flows, asset growth, and category trends? Download the full Morningstar APAC ETF Flows Q2 2026 report for a comprehensive breakdown.
Flows by ETF Market in Asia-Pacific (USD Billion)
Source: Morningstar Direct, ASX website, iFinD. Data as of June 30, 2026.
China remained the primary driver of regional outflows as broad-based equity ETFs experienced another quarter of significant institutional withdrawals. Outside China, however, most major ETF markets continued to gather new assets. Australia, Hong Kong, and India all recorded positive flows, while Japan's ETF market reversed course after a strong start to the year, reflecting profit-taking and reduced risk appetite as local equities reached record highs.
Investor preferences also shifted during the quarter. Fixed-income ETFs returned to favor as investors sought diversification and income-oriented exposures, particularly in Australia and China. Meanwhile, demand for precious-metals ETFs cooled as gold prices retreated from recent highs, contributing to net outflows from real-assets ETFs at the regional level. At the same time, investors continued embracing ETFs for more tactical purposes, fueling strong growth in leveraged and inverse products and highlighting the expanding role of ETFs beyond traditional market exposure.
One thing that did not change is the diversity of ETF adoption across Asia-Pacific. While broad-based equity ETFs continued to dominate many markets, local investor behavior remained highly market-specific, shaped by domestic conditions, product innovation, and varying levels of ETF market maturity. The result is a region that continues to grow overall while following multiple paths of ETF development.
Australia ETF Flows: Sustained Demand Supports Another Strong Quarter for ETFs
Flows by Broad Asset Class for Australia ETF Market AUD Million
Source: Morningstar Direct, ASX website. Data as of June 30, 2026.
Investor demand remained centered on broad-market and income-focused strategies. Within equities, Australia large-blend ETFs led category flows, followed by North America and Australia equity income ETFs, reflecting renewed interest in U.S. equities and continued demand for income-generating investments. Within fixed income, diversified credit, Australian bonds, and global bonds attracted the strongest flows, highlighting investors' preference for diversified sources of income and duration exposure.
Australia's fixed-income ETF market also continued to evolve. Product availability expanded further with the launch of the country's first actively managed private-debt ETF, underscoring growing investor interest in income-oriented and alternative fixed-income solutions.
China ETF Flows: New Launches Hit a Record Amid Continued Redemptions
China's ETF market remained under pressure in the second quarter, recording RMB 752.4 billion in net outflows following the record RMB 805.3 billion withdrawn during the first quarter. Broad-based equity ETFs continued to bear the brunt of selling activity, with net equity ETF outflows reaching a record RMB 860.4 billion as institutional redemptions from major benchmark-tracking funds persisted.
While equity ETFs struggled, fixed-income ETFs emerged as a bright spot, attracting RMB 130.2 billion in net inflows as investors sought more defensive exposures amid continued market uncertainty and falling bond yields. Commodity ETFs also reversed course, recording modest outflows as gold prices pulled back from recent highs. By the end of the quarter, total ETF assets had declined to RMB 4.58 trillion.
Despite the challenging backdrop, product development remained robust. China launched 120 new equity ETFs during the quarter, surpassing previous records. Sector equity ETFs dominated new issuance and continued attracting investor interest, even as large benchmark ETFs experienced significant redemptions. The divergence highlights investors' increasing preference for targeted exposures over broad-market allocations.
Hong Kong ETF Flows: Continued Inflows Mainly from Nontraditional ETFs Drive Hong Kong ETF Market to a New High
Hong Kong’s ETF market continued to expand in Q2 2026, attracting approximately HKD 28 billion in net inflows and ending the quarter with a record HKD 735 billion in assets under management, up 17% from the previous quarter and 48% year over year. While inflows moderated from the exceptionally strong first quarter, growth remained supported by investor demand for nontraditional ETF strategies. In particular, leveraged and inverse products emerged as the primary engine of asset gathering, helping push the market to another all-time high.
Investor interest was heavily concentrated in leveraged and inverse ETFs, which accounted for the largest share of new money entering the market during the quarter. Assets in these products reached roughly HKD 157 billion, representing 21.4% of total Hong Kong ETF assets. Two single-stock leveraged products focused on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix attracted 86% of all net inflows during the quarter, reflecting strong investor appetite for AI-related semiconductor exposure. Income-oriented strategies also remained popular, with covered-call ETFs gathering 8 billion in inflows, while demand for gold exposure contributed to HKD 5.6 billion of inflows into real-assets ETFs.
Flows by Broad Asset Class for the Hong Kong ETF Market (HKD Billion) Report: China and Hong Kong ETF Flows Q2 2026
Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of June 30, 2026. Based on fund-level assets, including unlisted share classes, where applicable. Flows are based on monthly estimates.
The quarter also marked a notable shift in equity ETF sentiment. After leading inflows in Q1, technology-focused equity ETFs reversed course as investors pulled money from the asset class. Equity ETFs experienced HKD 8.7 billion in net outflows overall, driven largely by approximately HKD 14 billion of redemptions from the CSOP Hang Seng Tech Index ETF. Meanwhile, CSOP Asset management strengthened its leadership position in the market, increasing its share of ETF offerings. The trend highlights how Hong Kong investors are increasingly using ETFs, not only for broad market exposure, but also for tactical positioning, income generation, and targeted thematic allocations.
India ETF Flows: Equity ETFs Reclaim Leadership as Precious-Metals Demand Cools
India's ETF market remained on a growth trajectory in the second quarter, although flows moderated from the record pace set earlier in the year. ETFs attracted INR 333.8 billion in net inflows, down from the exceptional first-quarter total but still indicative of strong investor demand. Total ETF assets climbed to a record INR 11.5 trillion.
A key shift during the quarter was the return of equity ETFs as the leading destination for flows. Equity ETFs attracted INR 250.2 billion, while real-assets inflows fell sharply to INR 72.6 billion as investor demand for precious-metals exposure normalized following a cooling in gold prices. Fixed-income ETFs experienced modest outflows, while capital-preservation strategies returned to positive territory.
Large-cap ETFs dominated investor allocations, gathering INR 222.6 billion and overtaking precious-metals ETFs, which had led flows in recent quarters. The concentration of flows into large-cap products suggests investors continue to favor liquid, cost-effective core exposures, particularly during periods of market volatility.
ETF Quarterly Net Flows in the Large-Cap and Precious-Metals Categories INR Billion
Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of June 30, 2026.
Japan ETF Flows: Rising Markets Lift Assets Despite Broad Equity Outflows
Japan's ETF market reversed course during the second quarter as strong first-quarter inflows gave way to net outflows, driven primarily by broad-market equity ETFs and Nikkei 225-linked leveraged products. Investor activity reflected profit-taking and reduced risk appetite as domestic equity markets continued to reach record highs. Outflows were concentrated in broad-market equity ETFs and leveraged products linked to the Nikkei 225, reversing much of the previous quarter's momentum.
Technology-focused ETFs were a notable exception. Semiconductor-related ETFs attracted strong inflows amid continued enthusiasm for Japan's role in the global semiconductor supply chain. Bond ETFs also gathered assets as investors sought income opportunities and defensive allocations through currency-hedged international fixed-income exposures and short-duration strategies.
Real-assets ETFs experienced outflows, primarily from gold-related products, likely reflecting profit-taking amid a pullback in gold prices. Despite weaker investor demand overall, Japan's ETF market ended the quarter at a record JPY 137 trillion in assets, supported by market appreciation.
Final Thoughts: One Region, Multiple Growth Paths
The second quarter of 2026 highlighted the growing disconnect between asset growth and fund flows across Asia-Pacific ETF markets. Regional ETF assets climbed to a record USD 2.7 trillion, yet the region still recorded a second consecutive quarter of net outflows as redemptions from China and a reversal in Japan outweighed continued demand elsewhere.
Outside those two markets, investor appetite remained resilient. Australia continued to attract steady equity and fixed-income inflows, while India's ETF market reached new asset highs despite moderating flows. Across the region, fixed-income ETFs regained momentum, investor interest in gold eased, and demand for more specialized ETF exposures remained strong. Together, these trends reinforce how ETF adoption across Asia-Pacific continues to evolve differently across markets while supporting long-term growth for the region overall.
For a deeper analysis, including category-level flows, fund trends, and provider insights, download Morningstar’s APAC ETF Flows Q2 2026 and China & Hong Kong ETF Flows Q2 2026 reports.