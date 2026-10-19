Hong Kong ETF Flows: Q3 2026 in Review

Hong Kong’s ETF market recorded HKD 8.3 billion in net outflows in the third quarter of 2026, reversing from net inflows in the prior quarter. Equity ETFs drove the decline, with HKD 14.7 billion in outflows, mostly from ETFs with Asia ex-Japan exposures. China equity ETFs also remained under pressure. CSOP Hang Seng TECH ETF posted HKD 4.4 billion in outflows in Q3.

The full report draws on Morningstar Direct data as of September 30, 2026, and covers flow trends by asset class, fund, and provider.