APAC ETF Flows: Q3 2026 in Review

Asia-Pacific ETF markets staged a clear recovery in the third quarter of 2026. After two consecutive quarters of net outflows, the region returned to USD 130 billion in net inflows, lifting total assets 3% quarter on quarter to a record USD 2.8 trillion.

Several markets set new highs, with China’s rebound driving nearly more than half of regional flows and Australia surpassing its previous quarterly inflow record.

Recovery was broad but uneven. Equity ETFs captured 73% of total regional flows, led by large-cap exposures in many markets. Fixed-income ETFs contributed a further 17% on sustained demand from China and Australia. Hong Kong was the notable exception, recording net outflows driven by Asia ex-Japan equity ETFs, while single-stock leveraged products tied to SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics experienced sharp volatility.

The full Asia-Pacific ETF Flows Q3 2026 report breaks down flows and assets across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Japan, market by market, with category-level detail on where capital moved and why.

Download the report for the full analysis.