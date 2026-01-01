5 min read
A Day in the Life of an AI-Enabled Financial Advisor
Key Takeaways
- Many advisors spend too much time gathering information and managing workflows before they can act.
- AI can support advisors at every stage of the day, from morning preparation to end-of-day follow-up.
- Small efficiencies throughout the day can add up to significant time savings and better client experiences.
By now, most advisors have sat through countless conversations about AI's potential. But how can they use it today to solve the challenges they face right now?
The modern advisory day is filled with competing demands: monitoring portfolios, preparing for meetings, researching investments, documenting recommendations, and managing ongoing client needs. None of these activities are optional. But many of them require time-consuming manual work that pulls advisors away from the relationships and advice clients value most.
When AI is embedded directly into advisor workflows, small efficiencies add up quickly. A few minutes saved here. An hour reclaimed there. More complete client context. Faster access to insights. Less time searching, and more time acting.
To see what that looks like in practice, let's compare a traditional advisor workday with one enhanced by AI using Morningstar Direct Advisory Suite.
7:00 AM: Morning Prep
Traditional Day
The day begins with a familiar routine: checking emails, scanning market news, reviewing portfolio alerts, monitoring cash balances, and logging into multiple systems to determine what requires attention.
Before any meaningful work begins, advisors often spend valuable time simply figuring out where to focus.
AI-Powered Day
Instead of sorting through information manually, advisors begin with Direct Advisory Suite’s prioritized view of clients and opportunities that may require action.
Within Direct Advisory Suite, AI helps surface:
- Clients who need proactive outreach
- Portfolio drift and risk exposures
- Significant market events affecting client holdings
- Planning opportunities
- Recommended next actions
Rather than spending the first hour gathering information, advisors can immediately begin acting on it.
Information Overload vs. Prioritized Action
9:00 AM: Client Meetings
Traditional Day
Preparing for client meetings is essential, but it can be one of the most time-consuming parts of an advisor’s day. Gathering account details, reviewing performance, assessing risks, identifying planning gaps, and developing talking points often requires pulling information from several sources.
AI-Powered Day
In Direct Advisory Suite, AI can consolidate key information into a client meeting brief. Instead of building meeting materials from scratch, advisors receive a comprehensive view of the client relationship, including portfolio updates, planning considerations, recent activity, and potential discussion topics.
That kind of support addresses one of the areas where advisors are already seeing the greatest benefit from AI: more than half (57%) say AI’s most positive impact has been improving efficiency in client communications, including summarizing notes and generating follow-up messages.
The advisor still brings the expertise. The difference is they spend less time gathering information and more time preparing for the conversation itself.
11:00 AM: Portfolio Work
Traditional Day
After meetings, advisors often turn to portfolio analysis and investment research.
Portfolio management often involves spreadsheets, manual risk reviews, research across multiple platforms, and time-consuming investment comparisons. Finding answers can take as much time as making decisions.
AI-Powered Day
Direct Advisory Suite helps advisors evaluate portfolios more efficiently by bringing research, analytics, and portfolio intelligence together.
Advisors can quickly:
- Compare investments
- Identify portfolio risks
- Evaluate allocation changes
- Surface potential opportunities
- Access relevant research and analysis
The advisor remains the decision-maker. AI simply makes it easier to arrive at informed conclusions.
1:00 PM: Financial Planning
Traditional Day
Financial planning often requires advisors to run projections in separate planning tools, compare scenarios manually, and review large amounts of documentation across accounts and households.
AI-Powered Day
With Direct Advisory Suite, advisors can streamline planning workflows by quickly generating, comparing, and evaluating potential scenarios. Rather than spending time building models and gathering supporting information, advisors can spend more time discussing outcomes and trade-offs with clients.
AI can help accelerate:
- Scenario analysis
- Retirement projections
- Tax-aware planning considerations
- Estate-planning reviews
- Personalized recommendations
Importantly, these AI-powered insights are not generated from a black box. These AI-powered insights and outputs are grounded in Morningstar's independent research and vetted data, which undergo a rigorous validation process with more than 170 business rules designed to maintain consistency and reliability.
3:00 PM: Business Growth
Traditional Day
Growing the business often means working through static prospect lists, manually researching opportunities, and spending valuable time trying to determine which prospects are most likely to engage.
AI-Powered Day
Direct Advisory Suite’s AI solution can help prioritize growth opportunities by identifying patterns, surfacing prospect insights, and highlighting where advisors may want to focus their efforts.
Rather than treating every opportunity equally, advisors can spend more time pursuing the relationships most likely to benefit from their expertise.
5:00 PM: Wrap-Up
Traditional Day
The final hours of the day are often consumed by administrative tasks: documenting meetings, preparing reports, scheduling follow-ups, and managing ongoing monitoring responsibilities.
While clients rarely see this work, it consumes a significant portion of an advisor's time.
AI-Powered Day
Direct Advisory Suite helps automate many of the routine but necessary tasks that follow client interactions.
Advisors can quickly generate:
- Meeting summaries
- Follow-up communications
- CRM updates
- Portfolio review documentation
- Workflow reminders and next steps
What Changes Across the Entire Day?
The value of AI isn't tied to any one task. It’s what happens when every stage of the advisor workflow becomes more connected.
Morning preparation becomes more focused. Client meetings become more informed. Portfolio work becomes more efficient. Financial planning becomes more actionable. Business development becomes more targeted. Administrative work becomes less burdensome.
Individually, those gains may seem incremental. Collectively, they can reshape how advisors spend their time. And that's ultimately what advisors are looking for: not another promise about AI's future, but practical tools that help them deliver better outcomes today.
Explore Direct Advisory Suite’s AI-powered tools and see how they can help transform your day from morning prep to the final wrap-up.