A Day in the Life of an AI-Enabled Financial Advisor

By now, most advisors have sat through countless conversations about AI's potential. But how can they use it today to solve the challenges they face right now?

The modern advisory day is filled with competing demands: monitoring portfolios, preparing for meetings, researching investments, documenting recommendations, and managing ongoing client needs. None of these activities are optional. But many of them require time-consuming manual work that pulls advisors away from the relationships and advice clients value most.

When AI is embedded directly into advisor workflows, small efficiencies add up quickly. A few minutes saved here. An hour reclaimed there. More complete client context. Faster access to insights. Less time searching, and more time acting.

To see what that looks like in practice, let's compare a traditional advisor workday with one enhanced by AI using Morningstar Direct Advisory Suite.