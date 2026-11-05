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After the 2026 Midterm Elections, What’s Next for Investment Portfolios and Policy?
What’s next for the investment space after the Democratic sweep in the 2026 midterms?
A Morningstar survey from November 2026 showed that 44% of investors are concerned about the midterm elections impacting volatility, and about 54% of investors plan to adjust their investment strategy to some degree at this point.
And indeed, the power balance shift in government could have substantial impacts on the stock market, inflation, and investment regulations in general.
So how can advisors ensure that any portfolio adjustments aren’t made reactively, but are driven by a long-term focus?
Here’s what financial professionals need to know about the impact that the midterms could have on the investment landscape—and how to help clients navigate these changes.
What Divided Government Could Mean for Policy
In short: fewer new laws, more oversight, and the agencies keep setting the pace.
With Democrats taking both chambers and a Republican in the White House, new legislation will need bipartisan support and a presidential signature to become law. That makes sweeping statutory change unlikely over the next two years.
What does change in January is everything around the statute book: committee leadership, hearing calendars, appropriations leverage, and the Senate’s role in confirming agency nominees.
For financial professionals, four areas are worth watching.
Oversight. This is where the impact of the election shows up first. Committee leadership will change in both chambers in January, and hearing calendars and information requests typically follow within weeks.
The incoming leadership will likely focus on investor protection: private credit and private fund transparency, fees and valuation in retail-oriented vehicles such as interval funds and BDCs, and how alternatives reach defined-contribution plans. Hearings do not change rules on their own, but they could potentially shape the pace of agency work and the disclosure that product sponsors offer voluntarily.
Advisors should expect more headlines about products their clients hold, and more pressure on sponsors to explain them.
Private markets. The SEC’s September proposals on performance fees and interval funds, and the Department of Labor’s rule on alternatives in 401(k) plans, proceed on the agencies’ own timelines.
Congressional attention is likely to focus less on expanding access, and more on increasing scrutiny on private market investments: valuation, fees, liquidity, and fiduciary standards for alternatives in defined-contribution plans.
Financial professionals should expect hearings and information requests before any legislation—and new private-market products to arrive with more disclosure attached.
Retirement. A SECURE 3.0 package remains bipartisan, but it will compete for floor time against larger priorities. Emphasis is likely to shift toward coverage, automatic IRA structures, and expansion of the Saver’s Match.
Both prior SECURE laws passed as part of year-end packages, so the pattern is familiar, but a 2028 enactment window is more realistic than a 2027 one.
Agency pace. Senate control gives Democrats leverage over SEC and DOL nominations, which can slow how quickly the agencies finalize rules already in motion. Rulemaking continues, but timelines may stretch.
The practical takeaway: The rules most likely to change what sits on an advisor’s product shelf in 2027 are already in flight at the agencies, not waiting on Congress. Advisors can plan around those, and watch Congress mainly for how it shapes the pace and disclosure around them.
What’s Next for the Economy
We don't anticipate much change on this front over the next couple years.
The divided government could reduce the likelihood of significant new legislation, potentially resulting in a period of relative policy stability.
For financial professionals, that may mean fewer near-term policy changes affecting retirement planning, investment management, financial regulation, or tax policy—allowing advisors to keep clients focused on long-term goals rather than legislative uncertainty.
Morningstar Chief Economist Preston Caldwell notes that while there’s still precedent for short-term uncertainty, such as around a debt-ceiling standoff, these issues tend to be resolved with little sustained damage.
Though the Democratic Congress could instigate some resolution of the US-Iran War—and in turn, bring much-anticipated relief to gas prices—Caldwell notes that markets have already been pricing in this development for some time. That means there shouldn’t be much unexpected impact to the stock market and portfolios.
How to Help Investors Navigate Post-Midterms Uncertainty
With a clearer idea of what’s next for policy and the economy, financial advisors can provide investors with a better line of sight into the changes that may or may not be appropriate for their portfolios.
Here’s what investors have named as their top market concerns over the past 18 months, and how advisors can help clients manage them.
- Inflation remains top of mind for investors as they continue to view rising prices as the biggest threat to their financial goals. The chart above shows that as of November, 44% of investors are naming inflation as their primary market concern. Advisors can help by reinforcing long-term planning best practices and ensuring clients that they’re checking up on their portfolio positioning, with regard to spending and income needs.
- Tariffs, trade policy, and interest rates are gaining attention, reflecting growing concerns about their potential impact on markets and the economy. In the same November survey, 30% of investors said tariffs and trade policy were a central market concern, and 18% named interest rates. Advisors can provide context on how these factors affect different asset classes and discourage reactive portfolio changes based on headlines.
- Investment anxiety is rising, with more investors reporting stress about their portfolios than earlier this year. (In November, 65% of investors said they were at least occasionally stressed about their investments—a 7-percentage-point increase from July 2026.) Advisors can play a critical role by helping clients stay focused on their long-term objectives and avoid emotional decision-making during periods of uncertainty. This may mean encouraging them to evaluate their goals, automate investing decisions, and even step away from finances for a little while.
- Though short-term market confidence is low, investors tend to have more faith over the long term. Though 29% of investors feel confident that the stock market will perform positively over the next three months, a whopping 49% feel confident that it will do so over the next five years. This long-term trajectory is key for investors to stay focused on—and advisors can help clients retain that perspective by focusing on factors within their control now, such as asset allocation and savings behavior.
And as mentioned above, many investors may be considering portfolio changes as a response to the implications of the midterm elections.
Advisors can help clients distinguish between political events and long-term market fundamentals, ensuring investment decisions remain aligned with their goals rather than election outcomes.