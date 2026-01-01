Amsterdam Centraal station is a five-minute walk from the venue where you can catch domestic and international trains (including Eurostar ). The station is also directly connected to Amsterdam’s bus, tram, metro, and ferry services.

The Amsterdam Travel Ticket is an all-in public transport solution valid for one or two days. This ticket includes return train travel between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and any station in Amsterdam, as well as unlimited travel on all GVB public transport in Amsterdam itself.

Please note that GVB’s public transport network is cashless. You can only check in with a debit card, credit card, or I amsterdam City Card. For Dutch train schedules, visit the online planner.