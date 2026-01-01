Travel
Situated in the historic center of Amsterdam, the Beurs van Berlage is a top-class conference venue in the former stock exchange building. It’s located directly opposite the central station, a short distance from highways and Schiphol Airport.
Venue
Beurs van Berlage
Damrak 243
Amsterdam
Amsterdam Centraal station is a five-minute walk from the venue where you can catch domestic and international trains (including Eurostar). The station is also directly connected to Amsterdam’s bus, tram, metro, and ferry services.
The Amsterdam Travel Ticket is an all-in public transport solution valid for one or two days. This ticket includes return train travel between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and any station in Amsterdam, as well as unlimited travel on all GVB public transport in Amsterdam itself.
Please note that GVB’s public transport network is cashless. You can only check in with a debit card, credit card, or I amsterdam City Card. For Dutch train schedules, visit the online planner.
By plane
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is a 25-minute drive from the venue or a 13-minute train ride from Amsterdam Centraal.
During the day, local trains to the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport depart every 10 minutes from platform 14a or platform 15. Night trains to the airport depart from other platforms.
By car
Several public parking garages are a short walk away from Beurs van Berlage. Head to Q-Park Bijenkorf, Parking Centrum Oosterdok, or the IJDock car park.