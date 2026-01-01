The Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit will return to Amsterdam on February 2-3, 2027. As ever, we’ll continue to provide institutional investors with cutting-edge research, expert insights, and practitioner case studies that help navigate shifting markets and evolving regulations.

In the meantime, we’re hosting Sustainable Investing Forums in New York in September and in Amsterdam in October to give institutional investors the opportunity to stay up-to-date and discuss the latest challenges.