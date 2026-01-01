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Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit: Let’s Keep the Conversation Going

The Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit will return to Amsterdam on February 2-3, 2027. As ever, we’ll continue to provide institutional investors with cutting-edge research, expert insights, and practitioner case studies that help navigate shifting markets and evolving regulations. 

In the meantime, we’re hosting Sustainable Investing Forums in New York in September and in Amsterdam in October to give institutional investors the opportunity to stay up-to-date and discuss the latest challenges.

Register now
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Captivating speakers

Check out 2027's speakers

Asset owners

These include pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds that manage investments on behalf of participants or beneficiaries. They are responsible for making key investment decisions and developing asset management strategies.  

Register today and pick your pass type

FREE

Complimentary Pass

Reserved for C-suite, board members, portfolio managers, and senior ESG/impact investing officers from listed firms. Client-facing roles are not eligible to apply for this ticket.

  • Asset Owners
  • Private Banks & Wealth Management
  • Institutional Asset Managers
  • Corporates
  • Fund selectors
Apply for complimentary pass
€1950

Paid Pass

Open to select consultants, legal teams, and ESG professionals. Sales or business development roles in asset management are ineligible.

  • Consultant
  • Asset Managers
Apply for paid pass

Attending as a journalist? Apply for a Press Ticket today.
 

The #MSIS27 is a highly curated event catered to asset owners, institutional investors and corporate sustainability professionals.

Morningstar reserves the right to decline any registrants who do not fit this target audience.

Conference Supporters

A limited number of sponsorships are available for the 2027 Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit. Join the sponsors, media partners, and supporters shaping this year's edition.

Become a sponsor