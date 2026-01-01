Fabiana Fedeli
Chief Investment Officer Equities, Multi Asset and Sustainability, M&G Investments
The Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit will return to Amsterdam on February 2-3, 2027. As ever, we’ll continue to provide institutional investors with cutting-edge research, expert insights, and practitioner case studies that help navigate shifting markets and evolving regulations.
In the meantime, we’re hosting Sustainable Investing Forums in New York in September and in Amsterdam in October to give institutional investors the opportunity to stay up-to-date and discuss the latest challenges.
Reserved for C-suite, board members, portfolio managers, and senior ESG/impact investing officers from listed firms. Client-facing roles are not eligible to apply for this ticket.
Open to select consultants, legal teams, and ESG professionals. Sales or business development roles in asset management are ineligible.
Attending as a journalist? Apply for a Press Ticket today.
The #MSIS27 is a highly curated event catered to asset owners, institutional investors and corporate sustainability professionals.
Morningstar reserves the right to decline any registrants who do not fit this target audience.
A limited number of sponsorships are available for the 2027 Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit. Join the sponsors, media partners, and supporters shaping this year's edition.