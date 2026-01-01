Displaying 25 Sessions
Welcome Remarks
Opening Keynote – Remarks from Morningstar’s CEO
Presentation: Higher Ground and the Changing Landscape for Business Ethics
Leading author, advisor, and academic Alison Taylor will join us to discuss why running an ethical business has become so difficult in recent times. She will cover the tensions between legal and ethical frames, shifting societal values and the rise of ESG, and the subsequent polarization and societal discord. Alison will outline:
- why all this necessitates a rethink of ethics and compliance,
- how ethics and compliance leaders can become strategic integrity leaders, and
- why human rights has a key role in finding a way forward.
Coffee Break
Breakout Session: From Climate Disclosures into Decisions: Real Workflows for Physical Risk
Physical climate risk disclosures have expanded, driven by regulation and reporting frameworks. At the same time, underlying data has become far more granular — down to individual assets, specific hazards, and forward-looking climate scenarios. Asset managers, asset owners, and credit rating agencies are each wrestling with the same practical problem: how to turn this volume of information into clear signals informed by asset and business materiality that changes how a portfolio is built, priced, or rated.
This panel discussion brings together practitioner perspectives from across the investment chain to compare notes on what's working, what isn't, and where the gap between disclosure and decision-making still sits.
Breakout Session: SFDR 2.0: Navigating the Next Generation of Sustainable Reporting
As the next generation of SFDR approaches, producers of ESG funds are facing the challenge of adapting to new requirements while bringing together increasingly complex data to produce compliant reporting.
In this session, we’ll share what we’re hearing across the market, explore the practical challenges of transitioning to SFDR 2.0, and demonstrate how our SFDR Reporting Service can simplify the journey. By bringing data, calculations, narrative and reporting into one streamlined process, firms can stay compliant, reduce manual effort and focus their energy on value-add activities designing new sustainable strategies and engaging with clients.
Breakout Session: SFDR at a Crossroads and the future of sustainable investing
SFDR has transformed the European sustainable fund landscape, influencing product development, fund positioning and the way investors navigate sustainable investment choices. And more change is on the horizon with the next evolution of the SFDR framework. Using Morningstar data, this session will examine the flows into and out of funds, identifying the areas where investor demand has proved resilient and where enthusiasm has faded. We will also consider what the next phase of regulation could mean for the European fund landscape, and whether changes to SFDR are likely to alter investor behaviour - or simply change the labels attached to it.
Presentation: Signals on Sustainability: What's the Market Telling Us Now?
Stewardship disclosures and proxy voting have given us important and reliable signals on investors' sustainability preferences, but those signals have been getting weaker and investor priorities are changing fast. Still, there are still important themes we can distil from what's still out there. Using data and research from Morningstar and the wider market, we examine what's important, what's new and what's next for sustainability conscious institutional investors.
Presentation: ESG From 35 Years Ago to Now: How Screening and Risk Management Has Evolved
Sustainability-focused investing has moved far beyond values-based screening origins in the 35 years Morningstar Sustainalytics has been serving the markets. There has been a dramatic expansion in sustainability data, more sophisticated risk assessment approaches, and a deeper understanding of how ESG factors influence materiality and investment outcomes, all of which has driven better-informed investment decisions.
Still, new realities are emerging, from the risks and opportunities presented by AI to the growing financial impacts of physical climate change, and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This session will take a deep dive into how sustainable investing analysis has evolved and how it has driven portfolio decision-making
The Chief Investment Officer Panel: Sustainable Investing in a Fractured World
Sustainable investing is facing some of its biggest tests yet: what the AI boom's vast energy demands mean for climate goals, whether the energy transition can stay on track, and how rising defence spending amid wars in Ukraine and the Middle East fits into sustainability-minded portfolios.
Join our panel of investment leaders as they tackle these tensions head-on: navigating a fractured transatlantic landscape, weighing AI's power hunger against climate goals, and rethinking defence in a world at war. A candid, practitioner-led view of where sustainable investing goes from here.
Closing Keynote: Transforming our Economy around Nature
As Southern Europe faces recurring extreme heat, drought and devastating wildfires, the vulnerability of food and agricultural systems is becoming increasingly evident. More frequent climate and nature-related shocks are reducing crop yields, disrupting supply chains, influencing food prices and creating new risks for farmers, businesses and consumers.
In response, attention is turning to regenerative agriculture, a sustainable farming approach based on practices such as crop rotation and diversification, reduced use of synthetic agrochemicals and techniques that minimise soil disturbance. By working with natural processes to restore soil health, enhance biodiversity and improve water retention, it offers a promising way to strengthen productivity, ecosystem health and long-term resilience.
Join Marc Palahi in a keynote which will frame why regenerative agriculture is moving from a sustainability ambition to a business and investment imperative.
Welcome Coffee
Presentation: From Climate Mitigation to Adaptation: Key Trends Influencing Portfolio Decisions
Investor incorporation of climate risk into portfolio construction continues to evolve, with growing emphasis on transition credibility in high emitting industries and a broadening lens toward nature related impacts and dependencies. Climate adaptation and resilience are increasingly moving to the center of this conversation, alongside mitigation.
This session brings together Morningstar's Sustainalytics and Indexes teams to examine how institutional thinking is shifting, what this means for data quality, signal design and portfolio construction, and the practical trade-offs investors face in translating conviction into implementation. Drawing on research and index development work, this session will discuss what separates credible transition signals from noise, and how these themes are being operationalised in systematic strategies. Attendees will leave with a sharper view of the next generation of index solutions and the decisions ahead for institutional portfolios.
Presentation: Climate Investing in the Private Capital Ecosystem
The past few years have been rife with rapid economic, geopolitical, and technological change. How has this influenced approaches to thematic climate investing in the private capital markets? And what does this mean for the transition to a more sustainable economy? The picture differs meaningfully depending on the asset class, with venture capital, private equity, and infrastructure each adapting in their own way, shaped by forces such as the AI transformation, energy independence and security concerns, and evolving consumer preferences. While some headwinds have intensified, there are bright spots in each asset class and grounds for optimism around the role that the private capital markets will play in helping to solve some of the most pressing problems of our time.
Breakout Session: Climate Data Demo - Sustainalytics
Breakout Session: Institutional investor views on engagement and voting
Panel: From Commitment to Impact: Real-World Climate Action at Leading European Pension Funds
The gap between climate commitments and real-world decarbonisation has never been more visible — or more uncomfortable. As net-zero frameworks have splintered, political headwinds have intensified, and the once-dominant language of "portfolio alignment" has come under serious scrutiny, a fundamental question faces institutional investors: are we actually moving the needle on climate, or have we spent a decade optimising for optics?
This panel brings together senior investment leaders from Europe's largest pension funds to discuss candidly about what has and hasn't worked and focused squarely on the practical: where capital is genuinely needed, how stewardship and engagement can outperform divestment, and what it will take to mobilise institutional capital into the messy, capital-intensive parts of the economy that must change most.