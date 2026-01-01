Leading author, advisor, and academic Alison Taylor will join us to discuss why running an ethical business has become so difficult in recent times. She will cover the tensions between legal and ethical frames, shifting societal values and the rise of ESG, and the subsequent polarization and societal discord. Alison will outline:

- why all this necessitates a rethink of ethics and compliance,

- how ethics and compliance leaders can become strategic integrity leaders, and

- why human rights has a key role in finding a way forward.