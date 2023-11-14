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Global expertise in investment data

We bring local market expertise to worldwide coverage so that you can stay current on global events. As regulations tighten, you can meet new standards and manage risk with timely data.

Infographic showing the global concentrations of Morningstar analysts across ESG, equity, and manager research.

Global scope, local expertise

Worldwide datasets

Company and Share-Class Data
Registered and Unregistered Funds
Morningstar-Exclusive Ratings and Visualizations
Sustainability and Climate Research
Economic Indicators
Forward and Spot Exchange Rates
Market Indexes

Data specialists in 32 countries

Embedded in regions around the world, our analysts understand the context of market moves.

Regional regulatory solutions

Efficient, effective compliance

Rest easy knowing that you’ll meet regulatory requirements and disclosure standards in your region.

Sustainability and climate data

Measure risks and identify opportunities with datasets built for climate. You can automatically populate reports and confidently follow changing guidelines, such as the EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan.

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data coverage

We’re expanding our data coverage to provide a more holistic view, both by enriching our current data and adding new data to the mix.

Data quality

Data quality is at the forefront of everything, from collection, to processing, to delivery, and we’re committed to getting the data right.

Let’s collaborate

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