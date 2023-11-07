Explore

Broad investment data coverage

The number of investment strategies, asset classes, and vehicles has ballooned in recent years, and investors are being drawn into new corners of the market.

Our trusted data and research help investors find great investments and assemble them into balanced portfolios.

Illustration of Morningstar's broad data coverage, including managed investments, ETFs, and entities.

Managed investments

Morningstar covers about 1.4 million investment offerings, and we're always looking for coverage expansion opportunities.

We keep real-time global market data on about 35 million equities, indexes, futures, options, commodities, and precious metals, in addition to foreign-exchange and Treasury markets.

Core investments

Open-End Funds
Exchange Traded Products
Closed-End Funds
Hedge Funds
Money Market
Unit Investment Trusts

Models and managed accounts

Model Portfolios
Separate Accounts
Managed Accounts
Strategy Data

Variable annuities

Variable and Fixed Annuities
Variable Annuity Underlying Funds
Variable Annuity Subaccounts

Insurance

Life Insurance
Insurance Policies (Policy Level)

Retirement and corporate benefit

Group Retirement Plan Annuities
Retirement Plans
Collective Investment Trusts (including Stable Value)
Health Savings Accounts
529 Plans
Form 5500

Pensions

Pensions (Policy Level)
Pension Underlying Funds (Fund Level)
Pension Policies

Entities and securities

Primarily sourced from company filings, our company and security data includes over 500 calculated data points built from robust methodologies across fundamental and complementary datasets to help clients build better portfolios.

Entities

Corporations
Fund Companies

Securities

Common and Preferred Stock
Corporate and Sovereign Bonds
Municipal Bonds
Syndicated Loans
Securitized Debt

Additional coverage

Indexes

We have a robust range of indexes across all major asset classes, styles, and strategies for making asset allocation decisions, benchmarking investment performance, and creating index-linked investable products.

Morningstar Alternatives
Morningstar Equity Indexes
Morningstar Sustainability Indexes
Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes
Morningstar Multi-Asset Indexes

Alternative investments

We’re continuously evolving to meet the needs of our clients, expanding into new markets to build our coverage and cover the whole portfolio.

Structured Products/Notes

Related features

Learn about other features of Morningstar Licensed Data.

Data quality

Data quality is at the forefront of everything, from collection, to processing, to delivery, and we’re committed to getting the data right.

Global expertise

Stay up to date on global events and stay on top of regulations covering climate reporting, suitability decisions, and more.

Let’s collaborate

Contact us