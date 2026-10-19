Why Semiliquid Funds Cost More than ETFs

Shannon: So, we see this on the incentive fee piece. We published some research earlier this year that was highlighting how a lot of the unlisted BDCs, which are a lot of the private credit direct lending strategies, they had an incentive fee line in their prospectus, but they didn't have any value in it. Now, we did a bunch of research to show that these incentive fees are collected continuously. There's almost no scenario where they won't be collected. So, we put some research out saying it was basically ridiculous that they weren't putting these in their prospectuses. And lo and behold, a few weeks later, they all started filing new prospectuses with these incentive fees included.

So yeah, I think the next area for that would be the acquired fund fees because again, as I mentioned, that's an area where there's a lot of gray area there. And until that can be compared apples to apples, I think it just makes it really hard for investors to get a handle on what's expensive versus what's cheap. We're working on some things we'll get into later to help help solve that.

Moriarty: I have a question on the acquired fund fees, but before we do that, if you could take a minute and explain, you mentioned incentive fees and and how that's one of the reasons for why these are more expensive. There are two kinds of incentive fees roughly. Can you talk about those two, maybe income versus capital gains, and are they adequately, inadequately disclosed? You mentioned that a moment ago, but also are they appropriately structured?

Shannon: Let's start with just the basics. So, yeah, there are generally two forms it comes in. It comes in the income where if they're making loans and they're collecting interest, they will charge a fee on the net investment income of the fund. If you do that, you don't have to restrict yourself to these higher accreditations. So if managers want to push themselves downstream and continue to collect incentive fees on income, there are very few barriers to that.

Whereas if you want to do it on capital gains, which is the other form you can capture these fees on, then you have to restrict yourself to higher accreditation limits. So that's that piece.

In our view, a lot of these are not structured all that friendly. I mentioned earlier that if you really do the thought exercise on when will they not collect their incentive fee, especially on the income piece, it's rare. You need rates to go to zero and you need lending spreads to compress considerably, and you need leverage to compress considerably. And all three of those things happening at once I think would be a very fringe scenario, so that's the credit side.

On the equity side, most of these don't have any hurdle rate. So they're just collecting fees on unrealized gains and maybe some do it on realized gains, relatively few. But they're just collecting any net profit they have on any markup they make, which we don't love. We think incentive fees are not a bad tool. I think they can align interest between investment managers and fund holders by aligning best risk-adjusted returns going forward. But when you have no hurdle rate, or even a low hurdle rate in the case of equity where equities return 10% annualized over 100 years and you have a 5% hurdle, we'd probably still argue that's still pretty low. We have no problem with them, we just think they can be structured in a more investor-friendly way.