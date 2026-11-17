Joe Agostinelli: The question that we asked here, just to make sure everyone's on the same page: "If you knew your financial adviser was using AI with the goal of making their practice more efficient, how would that affect your confidence in their ability to give you the best possible experience as a client?"

And you can see the Wave 2, Wave 3, Wave 4, we saw some upticks from 38 to 41 to 43% in terms of that would increase their confidence in the advisors using AI. But regardless across all these waves here, that far outweighs the decrease in terms of confidence in advisors using AI. Still have a decent chunk who are saying no impact to their confidence level.

Thomas Aviles: Well, digging into this a little bit too because, and again, I'm going to bring up our behavioral team because, as you know, I work here, but I am a fan of our research teams in general. There was some great work from Sam and Danielle who talked about it depends on what the advisor is using AI for, right?

If it was email communications or meeting notes, there's pretty good confidence there. There was less confidence, less desire for clients of advisors for the advisor to use AI when it came to investment research and financial planning, where it requires a higher level of data understanding of the client. So it seems like some of the general operations stuff, clients are pretty comfortable with their advisor using tools for that, but not every single task that an adviser does. And I think that's interesting to point out too.

Agostinelli: Yeah, absolutely. And I think that's the nuance that is really critical here. It's interesting to see the confidence rising over the first three waves of this, but definitely more digging around that we should be doing. And the work that Danielle and Sam have been doing is also helpful to kind of uncover a little bit more of what's going on here.

One more slide from the retail investor.