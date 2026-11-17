5 min read
How Investors Really Feel About Advisors Using AI
Summary
This video explores what investors really think about AI's growing role in financial advice. Drawing on Morningstar’s 2026 investor sentiment research, Joe Agostinelli, Senior Director of Market Research, and Thomas Aviles, Head of Advisor Software, examine how perceptions of AI are evolving, where investors see value, and the factors influencing trust in AI-powered advice.
The discussion highlights a key finding from the research: investors are generally more confident in advisors who use AI to improve efficiency and support decision-making, but they remain cautious about handing over more sensitive or client-facing responsibilities. Agostinelli and Aviles break down which AI applications investors are most comfortable with, where skepticism persists, and how preferences differ across the advice journey.
The conversation also explores the critical role of human oversight. As AI adoption accelerates across wealth management, investors continue to expect advisors to remain accountable for recommendations and outcomes. The result is a research-driven discussion of how trust is being built, the opportunities AI presents for advisors, and the considerations firms should keep in mind as they integrate AI into client service and investment processes.
Get the Research
The full research, Morningstar Investor Perspectives for Advisors, explores:
- How investors perceive advisors' use of AI and the impact of AI adoption on trust, confidence, and advisor relationships.
- Which AI applications investors are most comfortable with, where concerns remain, and how attitudes vary across different advisor activities.
- The continuing importance of human oversight, accountability, and transparency as firms integrate AI into client service and investment processes.
- Actionable insights for advisors seeking to implement AI in ways that enhance efficiency while aligning with investor expectations.
Video Transcript
Investor Confidence in Advisors Using AI
Joe Agostinelli: The question that we asked here, just to make sure everyone's on the same page: "If you knew your financial adviser was using AI with the goal of making their practice more efficient, how would that affect your confidence in their ability to give you the best possible experience as a client?"
And you can see the Wave 2, Wave 3, Wave 4, we saw some upticks from 38 to 41 to 43% in terms of that would increase their confidence in the advisors using AI. But regardless across all these waves here, that far outweighs the decrease in terms of confidence in advisors using AI. Still have a decent chunk who are saying no impact to their confidence level.
Thomas Aviles: Well, digging into this a little bit too because, and again, I'm going to bring up our behavioral team because, as you know, I work here, but I am a fan of our research teams in general. There was some great work from Sam and Danielle who talked about it depends on what the advisor is using AI for, right?
If it was email communications or meeting notes, there's pretty good confidence there. There was less confidence, less desire for clients of advisors for the advisor to use AI when it came to investment research and financial planning, where it requires a higher level of data understanding of the client. So it seems like some of the general operations stuff, clients are pretty comfortable with their advisor using tools for that, but not every single task that an adviser does. And I think that's interesting to point out too.
Agostinelli: Yeah, absolutely. And I think that's the nuance that is really critical here. It's interesting to see the confidence rising over the first three waves of this, but definitely more digging around that we should be doing. And the work that Danielle and Sam have been doing is also helpful to kind of uncover a little bit more of what's going on here.
One more slide from the retail investor.
What Factors Increase Trust in Advisor AI Use?
Agostinelli: Just bringing back kind of what we've alluded to a little bit. Strong data privacy and security protections is the top piece here in terms of what would increase trust in AI tools for investment decisions.
This is from last December. We're going to bring that back in our next wave in a couple months here. So we'll have some trending data. I don't think that data privacy and security is going to go away in terms of being a top factor here. There's a lot of factors here, so certainly understand the top factor, but there's a lot of interesting factors here.
Aviles: Seems like it's worth pointing out too. Human reviewer validation, right? We see things about the sort of human in the loop as a part of the decision-making process. Independent experts verifying the accuracy. So that kind of gets into where are the sources, who you're connected with there.
Transparency of disclosure. It seems like firms are also trying to understand when, for example, they're being audited, what is your process, your compliance process, your review process? Can you get back to how those answers were derived? Some are more of a black box than others.
And so security, obviously first and foremost, top concern across the industry. But beyond that, there's also a lot of other risks that have to put either verification checks, human in the loop processes, to make sure that people can feel confident about it.
Agostinelli: Yeah. And I think the distribution across that kind of second tier also indicates that these are very early-stage tools for the most part. There's a lot of work still to be done to kind of suss out what's going to be most important here.
You do see at the end of the chart there, 18% say nothing would increase my trust. You've still got one in five people who are just like, "Hey, I'm not going to participate in this at all at this time."
And that'll be interesting to see year over year as well.
Aviles: Absolutely.