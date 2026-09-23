Are Bonds Still a Good Diversifier?

Arnott: So if you're looking across the fixed-income landscape, which asset classes have been the most helpful or the least helpful in terms of offering diversification for someone who owns US stocks?

Benz: Generally speaking, the high-quality fixed-income instruments, mainly those anchored in US government bonds, agency-backed bonds, those have been some of the best ballast for equities, especially in those recessionary bear markets for stocks. They've been quite reliable. Not every day—there have been some short-term price dislocations, but they've been pretty good ballast for equities. They will tend to be vulnerable though in those rising rate shocks like we saw in 2022.

But if you're looking for that category that will provide you with some solace in a long-running bear market for your equity portfolios, high-quality fixed-income is is a good place to be.

Cash, as I mentioned, while not a bond, is still something worth holding as well alongside your fixed-income investments.

And then in the category of things that have been less helpful, it's about what you would expect. So those equity-like fixed-income investments, especially high-yield bonds, anything lower-quality. Bank loan investments will tend to be a less effective ballast. You might hold them because of their attractive yields or for other reasons, but they wouldn't be the thing that you would want to hold to diversify your equity exposure.

Arnott: The paper also includes a section on municipal bonds. And one of the interesting takeaways there is that muni bonds, even though they might be attractive for people in higher tax brackets who are focusing on income, they really haven't provided as much diversification as other types of fixed-income securities. Can you expand on what's driving that?

Benz: It was a little bit of a head scratcher to me, Amy, because high-quality municipal bonds are really considered second only to Treasury bonds in terms of their creditworthiness. But we have seen the correlations between municipal bonds and equities increase quite a bit since the 2022 period, and unlike high-quality taxable bonds, they've remained tightly correlated.

So, we haven't seen correlations come down in the way that we have with taxable bonds. So, I think it may be that the municipal market is less liquid than is the case for taxable bonds, certainly government US government bonds.

There also is more issuance in the intermediate and long duration area. So, if we're concerned about rising rates, maybe that is driving some of the continued high correlations there.