Are AI Stocks in a Bubble?

Greengold: Well, what does the paper say? What do you say about whether AI is currently in a bubble?

Field: So this slide here I just put up gives you some of the answer, right? It gives you some of the answer. It doesn't give you all of the answer. Ultimately, valuations is a huge step when we look at whether we're going to win a bubble or anything, right? It's very easy to look at hindsight, when we look at the tech bubble. With these kind of things it's easy to look back now and say, okay, these things were trading at 30 times, you know, eyeballs and clicks and all these random valuation metrics that people basically fabricated at the time to justify such wild valuations.

But if we look at this, a bottom-up price to fair value estimate for this index, the Global AI and Big Data Index, and that's basically looking at the aggregate of what the share prices are for the index constituents and then what we think each of these individual companies are worth and then coming to some metric that describes the two. You can see roughly we're at the right hand side, very end of that chart now, and we're trading at about an 8% discount to our fair value estimate. So that would suggest immediately that we're not in a bubble but it would also suggest that the discount is moderate.

It's not the same as a few months ago, when Kenneth [Lamont] and I luckily wrote the first paper on this, and it was trading at a 20% discount at the time and we couldn't believe our luck. Our conclusion was no, we're not in a bubble and actually there's a huge discount. You should probably be buying these stocks immediately. Obviously that was a short-lived period, but certainly we don't think they're in a bubble on a valuation perspective, and if you look at the inherent demand for these product,s it doesn't seem to be just a flash in the pan. It seems to be that there's actually real demand behind there and something like longer-lasting demand as well i we look the numbers that some of these companies are actually reporting.