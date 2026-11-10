Agostinelli: But some of the things that AI is generating for them can be a time suck as well.

So he mentioned specifically a client who came to a meeting and said, "Hey, I was doing some research via AI, chatting with AI, and it said that this investment product was going to be a great fit for me and my situation and what I was trying to accomplish."

And the adviser said, "We've spent years having this relationship. I understand your long-term goals. I understand your financial situation. We've planned this whole thing out.

And then when you bring something in and you feel very confident about what AI has told you is a potentially good investment option, then we have to kind of get you back out of that. We have to say, okay, well, it's not for these reasons and go over things that we've already covered in the past."

So as much as it can be a help and a good information source in some ways, in other ways it can be detrimental in terms of time spent between the adviser and the client.

Thomas Aviles: I mean, that is a huge concern and challenge, I would say, because AI is able to present bad and biased information in really confident ways, right? And so in this case, it sounds like AI wasn't saving time. It was actually creating more work for the advisor in this case.

Agostinelli: Yeah, it may be saving in other ways, but in this particular instance it was definitely adding time that they shouldn't have to be spending talking about those kind of things.