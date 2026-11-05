Today’s asset owners are recalibrating their priorities amid inflation concerns, expanding private markets exposure, and monitoring the rise of artificial intelligence. Across the globe, they face the challenge of balancing long-term priorities with immediate market pressures.

Our Morningstar Investor Perspectives: Asset Owners survey reveals private market allocations are set to climb within five years, even as liquidity concerns persist. Confidence in ESG regulation has softened, yet sustainability considerations remain deeply embedded in investment practice.

Meanwhile, AI use is expanding through a mix of leadership direction and employee-led experimentation. Although the largest share of respondents reports a balanced approach, bottom-up adoption is almost twice as common as a primarily top-down approach. Sentiment toward US assets stays cautiously positive despite geopolitical uncertainty, although the current US administration weighs heavily on allocation decisions.

Together, these trends suggest that asset owners are seeking new growth opportunities while navigating risk concerns. As technology and investment opportunities evolve, the ability to make informed decisions and maintain a long-term strategy will remain crucial.